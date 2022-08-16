Bintai Kinden Appointed by South Korean Company to Market Piping and Fitting Products

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering services specialist Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad (Bursa: BINTAI, 6998) is pleased to announce that Bintai Energy Sdn Bhd has been appointed by World Standard Materials Co. Ltd. (WSM) to sell and market flanges, plates, tubes, pipe, coils and fittings for the chemical and petrochemical industries.

En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden

Bintai Energy is 51% owned by Bintai Kinden through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd. WSM was founded in 1999 in Busan, South Korea. The company is involved in manufacturing and trading of industrial steel products. The company supplies to various industries internationally, including oil and Gas, power generation, shipbuilding, chemical and petrochemical industries.



As part of the appointment, WSM will work with Bintai Energy to seek opportunities as well as provide the necessary technical and competitive price support of the products while Bintai Energy will be responsible for the promotion of WSM's products. The collaboration is for a period of three years.



En. Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Bintai Kinden said, "The collaboration with WSM enables us to widen our product offerings to the chemical and petrochemical industries important for their role in the value-chain of other industries such as plastics and automotives as they supply the raw materials."



"We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with WSM, whose research and development efforts have been rewarded with quality flanges, pipes and fittings that are used in the chemical and petrochemical industries. We look forward to working together to grow the market for WSM's products in Malaysia."



Mr. Ahn Byung Hwan, President of WSM said, "We are looking forward to working with Bintai Energy to bring our products to the Malaysian market. We believe that together, both parties will be able to make inroads into the chemical and petrochemical industries."



Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad: 6998 [BURSA: BKC],



