JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BINUS SCHOOL Simprug, an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School in Indonesia, announces that 15 of their high school students have participated in the creation of a scientific journal titled Voice Processing for COVID-19 Scanning and Prognostic Indicator.



BINUS SCHOOL Simprug Announces Students’ Participation in an International Scientific Publication about COVID-19

Started in September 2020, the scientific research involved several names of experts and researchers from the BINUS SCHOOL, such as Dr. Savita Sondhi, Research Coordinator at BINUS SCHOOL Simprug; Dr. Rinda Hedwig, Research Interest Group Leader at BINUS University; and Dr. Ashok Salhan, Scientist from New Delhi, India. In October 2021, the scientific journal was published globally in Heliyon.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the study examines and compares vocal correlations people infected with the COVID-19 virus and people who are not infected. As is known, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many losses in various sectors, including education. Based on the findings of this study, Dr. Savita and Dr. Rinda are planning to develop a mobile application that can analyze human voice in real-time to detect COVID-19 symptoms for remedial measures and necessary action.

Student's enthusiasm: a key component to the success

Dr. Sondhi and the students as research assistants began the study in September 2020. It involved 36 volunteers, where 16 volunteers were infected with COVID-19 and 20 volunteers were not infected. During the research period which lasted May 2021, the students have shown their enthusiasm in the research, from analyzing and interpreting data to writing scientific reports.

Dr. Sondhi explained that the key to the successful research lies in the students' dedication and their courage to take up challenges. "I saw the readiness of the students at BINUS SCHOOL Simprug in completing this research. Even during their vacations, our students still showed their dedication. Not only did they carry out their duties, but they also showed a very high interest and involvement in this research project. With this research published by Elsevier, BINUS SCHOOL Simprug students have started a new legacy," said Dr. Sondhi.

Beyond just providing academics, BINUS SCHOOL Simprug has carried out many initiatives and innovations to advance students with creativity, communication, leadership, and character development. "We continuously develop new sources of creativity in order to overcome educational challenges on online learning in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic. It also includes technological development to make learning successful on all fronts," said Peter Matthew Saidi, Principal of BINUS SCHOOL Simprug.

Peter added, "We hope that these positive contributions by our students can bring positive impacts to the young generation in the country and the world." From an academic point of view, participating in international scientific research can also increase students' abilities in achieving their goals, pursuing their education at their dream universities, while inspiring people to innovate and achieve a better life.

For more information about the scientific research and the International Journal "Voice Processing for COVID-19 Scanning and Prognostic Indicator," please visit: https://link.binus.org/BSSCovid-19Research.

For further information about BINUS SCHOOL Simprug, you are welcome to join our OPEN HOUSE on Saturday, 29 January 2022 (10.00 AM – 12.00 PM). RSVP: WA 0811-8181-863.

Media Contact:

Trixie Latitia

Public Relation Officer BINUS SCHOOL Simprug

Hp & Email: 0811-1911-9862 / trixie.latitia@binus.edu

Riska Anindhita

Promotion & Communication Officer BINUS SCHOOL Simprug

Hp & email: 0856 – 9461-8097 / ranindhita@binus.edu

Website: http://simprug.binus.sch.id/

Fb: BINUS SCHOOL Simprug

IG: BINUSSCHOOL_SIMPRUG