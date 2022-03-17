Binzhou products feature strongly at Beijing 2022

BINZHOU, China, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from China Daily:

Binzhou, a city of East China's Shandong province has made significant contributions to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, with its products shining at the Games' opening ceremony and venues.

Of particular note are the customized Chinese red protective masks and suits, which are intended to create a joyful atmosphere.

The products were produced by Yuyue Home Textile Co based in Binzhou for Olympic athletes. Yuyue adopted a new material called nanofiber membrane which was independently researched and developed. This material features strong protection and high breathability and is both waterproof and windproof, helping to ensure the health and safety of athletes.

In order to better serve the Games, Yuyue set up a special project team consisting of experts and elites led by its general manager to research and develop advanced technological products.

Yuyue's products have been used by Chinese sports teams in many international events and are highly praised by the athletes.

All the products selected for the Games are of high quality and were developed based on the principles of safety, innovation, environmental-friendliness, low energy consumption, and high efficiency for Beijing 2022, as is seen in the kitchen utensils.

The kitchen utensils, such as stoves, ovens, buffet cars, freezers, and smoke exhaust facilities, produced by King Better Kitchen, Jingdu Kitchen, Huajie Kitchen and Sanchuan Kitchen, are used at Bird's Nest and hotels in the Winter Olympic Village.

The four enterprises are all from Xingfu town, Binzhou, which won the bid to supply kitchen utensils for the Games.

"It is a chance to improve our brand influence, enhance brand confidence and promote further development of our company," said Wu Tao, marketing manager of King Better Kitchen.

The commercial kitchenware industry in Xingfu town originated during the reform and opening-up period. After over 40 years of development, Xingfu town has become China's largest production base of stainless steel kitchenware.

The town is currently home to 1,800 kitchenware enterprises with an annual output value of 30 billion yuan ($4.69 billion), accounting for one-third of the country's total market.

Beijing 2022 has offered up a golden opportunity to promote Binzhou products. Binzhou will pay more attention to high-quality development and technological innovation to make new breakthroughs and further improve the influence of its products worldwide, said local officials.