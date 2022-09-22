Binzhou's manufacturing industries make significant progress

BINZHOU, China, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Binzhou, a city in East China's Shandong province, saw significant progress in the development of its manufacturing industries. The market share of 37 Binzhou-made products ranked first in China, local media reported.

The city has developed five major industrial clusters in the fields of high-end aluminum, fine chemicals, intelligent textiles, food processing, as well as animal husbandry and aquatic products. The total revenue of the five industries reached 1.1 trillion yuan ($156.8 billion) in 2021.

One of the city's more established sectors, aluminum, continues to produce at a consistent rate. Aluminum oxide, which is used to create aluminum, is frequently referred to as alumina, and the city leads China in alumina production with an average manufacturing capacity of 21.8 million metric tons per year. Alumina production totaled 18.73 million tons in 2021, or 24.2 percent of the nation's output.

Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group Co, a producer of aluminum in Binzhou, is developing a green way to advance the sector's high-end development. It has created eight types of highly durable aluminum alloy materials, which outperform conventional alloys overall by more than 20 percent.

A number of global automakers now receive their high-quality aluminum extrusion products from Weiqiao Pioneer Group.

In addition, the city's capacity of yarn currently ranks first in the world. The output of yarn in Binzhou city accounted for 1.39 percent of the country. In 2021, the city's output of yarn reached 409,600 tons, generating an output value of 21 billion yuan.

Binzhou has developed a complete industrial chain integrating spinning, weaving, chemical fibers, dyeing, home textiles, and clothing. By the end of 2021, the city was home to 186 textile and garment enterprises above designated size, accounting for 8.3 percent of the province's total.

Binzhou's food processing industry also showed strong progress in the country. In 2021, Binzhou's food industry achieved a total revenue of 179.6 billion yuan, ranking first in Shandong.

Binzhou Zhongyu Food Co, a leading wheat flour producer in the city, has developed more than 500 products, which have been exported to foreign countries including Japan, Thailand, the Netherlands, and the United States. The company currently has an annual output of 500,000 tons of wheat flour.