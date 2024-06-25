Biohack To Increase HRV & Improve Heart Health: Vagus Nerve Stimulator Updated

Pulsetto has updated the benefits of its vagus nerve stimulation device to include an improvement in heart rate variability (HRV), which has an integral effect on overall heart health and a positive mood in the short and long term.

—

With this update, the company strives to offer customers a viable solution for lowering their risk of coronary heart disease, which studies have shown is directly correlated to patients' HRVs. By wearing the Pulsetto vagus nerve stimulation device around the back of the neck, customers can put their bodies into a more relaxed state. This, in turn, slows their heartbeats and increases their HRVs, thus improving their heart health in the long term.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://pulsetto.tech/products/meet-pulsetto

HRV measures the variation in the time interval between each heartbeat; the slower the heart rate, the longer the intervals, and therefore, the higher the HRV. Studies have revealed HRV to be an important predictor of arrhythmias, sudden cardiac death, and all-cause mortality related to cardiovascular disease or complications. Pulsetto's vagus nerve stimulation device triggers the parasympathetic nervous system to take control of the automatic nervous system, of which HRV is a key indicator.

Along with heart health and longevity, studies have linked high HRV with a greater resilience to stress and depression. An article published by the Cleveland Clinic explains that individuals with high HRVs tend to feel less stressed and happier than those with low HRVs. By wearing Pulsetto's vagus nerve stimulation device regularly, users can train their nervous systems to spend less time in "fight or flight" mode and more time in "rest and digest" mode, increasing their HRVs in the long term.

Pulsetto is non-invasive, FCC-certified, and designed to be easily operated. Customers receive access to the company's proprietary app with which they can control their vagus nerve stimulation device from their smartphone. Currently, Pulsetto is offering a month-long trial of the app's premium level, which includes 11 guided meditations, 54 breathing exercises, 1200 positive affirmations, and more.

"All my body gets relaxed after a few minutes with Pulsetto and the effect lasts for hours. My anxiety is noticeably and immediately reduced," said one satisfied customer. "It's almost like pressing a button and it disappears; I feel much calmer. The most effective device against stress and anxiety that I have tried so far. I recommend anyone with anxiety to try Pulsetto."

Interested parties can learn more about Pulsetto and its vagus nerve stimulation device by visiting https://pulsetto.tech/meet-pulsetto/

Contact Info:

Name: Agnė Ginaitė

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pulsetto

Address: 3 Aludarių gatvė, Vilnius, Vilniaus apskritis 01113, Lithuania

Website: https://pulsetto.tech/



Release ID: 89133664

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release that require attention or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we kindly request that you notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Ensuring accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.