BionicGym Announces Electrical Muscle Stimulation Cardio & Fitness Wraps

BionicGym has announced the availability of its electrical muscle stimulation cardio and fitness wrap, backed up by peer-reviewed scientific studies.

Following the recent announcement, BionicGym offers electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) wraps with technology upgrades to allow for a more effective and efficient workout. The wrap - which is strapped to the thighs - works through electrical impulses, providing an energizing workout even during stationary activities such as watching TV or reading.

BionicGym's newly available device is controlled with a mobile app that allows users to exercise at home without needing to leave the comfort and security of the home. It is available in small or large sizes and comes with BionicWraps, a control unit, a charger, and access to the app on either iOS or Android.

The creators of BionicGym understand that most individuals struggle to maintain gym memberships long-term - noting that, according to Lifehack, 90% of people abandon their gym regimen within three months. By providing an easy, at-home system, BionicGym removes barriers to exercise.

The BionicGym wraps offer adjustable intensity levels to suit every user’s fitness level and goals. Impulses can be calibrated from what equates to a gentle walk to all-out running, with the mobile app managing appropriate programs and settings. As the user increases the intensity, the strength of the impulses increases, triggering ever-stronger muscle contractions. The muscle contractions demand oxygen and fuel, so the heart rate increases to improve the blood supply. Users often experience breathlessness at higher intensities, warming up and beginning sweating as a result.

The product leverages 20 years of research on electrical muscle stimulation. The wraps target major muscle groups in the glutes and legs, stimulating the area most central to functional movement patterns - allowing users to work a wide range of muscles simultaneously rather than isolating groups as with weight training.

Peer-reviewed scientific journals which are available in the National Library of Medicine demonstrate the effectiveness of BionicGym. Showing for instance enhanced maximum aerobic capacity in active adults, calorie burn, and heart rate increases utilizing this form of electrical stimulation. Utilizing application-based programming and monitoring, BionicGym maintains user engagement and provides a well-defined trajectory toward achieving fitness goals.

The inventor of BionicGym, Dr. Louis Crowe, sees a future where the product can help to prevent many of the major health issues facing people today. “At BionicGym we intend to make the lives of many millions of people better. And we're off to a good start,” he says.

