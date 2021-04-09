Bionomics Successfully Completes A$22.9 million Equity Raise

ADELAIDE, Australia, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionomics Limited (ASX: BNO, OTCQB:BNOEF) (Bionomics) has completed its 1 for 6 pro rata non–renounceable entitlement offer that was announced on 8 March 2021 (Entitlement Offer) and concurrent placement that was announced on 17 March 2021 (Concurrent Placement) which collectively raised approximately A$22.9 million.

The Entitlement Offer closed at 5.00pm (Adelaide time) on 30 March 2021 and raised approximately A$20.4 million from the offer of approximately 140.9 million new fully paid ordinary shares in Bionomics (New Shares) at the offer price of A$0.145 per New Share.

The Entitlement Offer was well supported by eligible shareholders who applied for approximately 85.6 million shares aggregating to approximately A$12.4 million of New Shares pursuant to their entitlements (representing a take up rate of approximately 60.7%).

Eligible shareholders subscribed for a further approximately 70.3 million additional New Shares in excess of their entitlement (up to a maximum of 100% of their entitlement) aggregating to approximately A$10.2 million in excess of their entitlement through the Oversubscription Facility. Applications under the Oversubscription Facility were in excess of the approximately 55.3 million shares or A$8 million shortfall and were scaled back in accordance with the terms of the Entitlement Offer on a pro rata basis.

Commenting on the outcome, Bionomics' Executive Chairman, Dr Errol De Souza said, "Following on from the strong support received under the Company's oversubscribed capital raise in February 2021, the success of the Entitlement Offer and Concurrent Placement demonstrates the confidence of Bionomics' shareholders in the direction of the Company and the opportunities presented by progressing the development programme for BNC210 for the treatment of PTSD. We remain on track to starting the Phase 2b BNC210 PTSD trial in mid-2021".

As announced on 17 March 2021, Bionomics also conducted the Concurrent Placement concurrently with the Entitlement Offer pursuant to which certain investors were entitled to apply for new shares at the same price and on the same pro rata basis as was offered to subscribers under the Entitlement Offer. The investors to whom this Concurrent Placement offer was extended were those who participated in the Bionomics placement announced on 9 February 2021 and which completed on 2 March 2021, but who were unable to participate in the Entitlement Offer due to having a registered address outside of Australia or New Zealand.

The Concurrent Placement which was made on substantially the same terms as the Entitlement Offer raised approximately A$2.5 million from the offer of approximately 17.2 million new fully paid ordinary shares in Bionomics (New Concurrent Shares) at the offer price of A$0.145 per New Concurrent Share. New Concurrent Shares applied for under the Concurrent Placement were scaled back on a pro rata basis in the same manner as shareholders who applied under the Entitlement Offer.

The New Concurrent Shares issued under the Concurrent Placement were allocated from Bionomics' expanded placement capacity following the Entitlement Offer.

Allotment of New Shares and New Concurrent Shares under the Entitlement Offer and the Concurrent Placement occurred on Thursday, 8 April 2021.

New Shares and Concurrent New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer and the Concurrent Placement rank equally in all respects with existing shares. Shareholders should confirm their holding before trading in New Shares and Concurrent New Shares.

AUTHORISED BY THE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ERROL B. DE SOUZA

About Bionomics Limited

Bionomics Limited (ASX: BNO; OTCQB: BNOEF) is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary platform technologies to discover and develop a deep pipeline of best in class, novel drug candidates. Bionomics' lead drug candidate BNC210, currently in development for initiation of a second Phase 2b trial for the treatment of PTSD, is a novel, proprietary negative allosteric modulator of the alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with MSD (known as Merck & Co in the US and Canada) with two drugs in early stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer's disease and a pipeline of pre-clinical ion channel programs targeting pain, depression, cognition and epilepsy.

www.bionomics.com.au

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the United States' Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this announcement that relate to prospective events or developments, including, without limitation, statements made regarding Bionomics' drug candidates (including BNC210), its licensing agreements with Merck & Co. and any milestone or royalty payments thereunder, drug discovery programs, ongoing and future clinical trials, and timing of the receipt of clinical data for our drug candidates are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including unexpected safety or efficacy data, unexpected side effects observed in clinical trials, risks related to our available funds or existing funding arrangements, our failure to introduce new drug candidates or platform technologies or obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, regulatory changes, inability to protect our intellectual property, risks related to our international operations, our inability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies into our existing business and to our competitive advantage, as well as other factors. Results of studies performed on our drug candidates and competitors' drugs and drug candidates may vary from those reported when tested in different settings.

1 All references in this release to "A$" are to Australian dollars

