Bioscience Animal Health Public Company Limited Accorded the International Innovation Awards 2021 for Angentex® COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kit

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia is pleased to honor 52 award recipients at the International Innovation Awards 2021. Spearheading the Innovation Revolution, the International Innovation Awards which aims to create an innovation ecosystem for enterprises is held annually to recognize outstanding innovations across the globe.

The award drew an exceptional mix of submissions from various industries and countries. 52 emerged as victors from the 260 applications through undergoing a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across three categories: Product, Service & Solution and Organization & Culture.

Bioscience Animal Health Public Company Limited's Award-Winning Innovation

Bioscience Animal Health Public Company Limited's Angentex® COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kit (with IC) was awarded under the Product Category.

The Angentex® COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kit (with IC) Angentex® is the first real-time PCR COVID-19 testing kit manufactured in Thailand and licensed by the Food and Drug Administration, Ministry of Public Health. The Angentex® COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kit (with IC) is widely used in leading hospitals and laboratories in Thailand. Angentex® is not limited to only human COVID-19 confirmation but expands to detect the virus in animals, food and the environment.

Angentex® has 3 target region genes for detection which enables high specificity detection of COVID-19 and multi-virus detection of COVID-19, SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. Angentex® also features special synthetic RNA IC. The testing kit includes a ready-to-use master mix, making it more convenient to use and reducing the process and time of preparation by 20%.

Angentex® is manufactured locally to reduce the cost of testing, increase the distribution and reduce the dependency on import test kits which helps in surveillance, control and prevention of disease in the country quicker and more efficiently.

Angentex® is regarded as the key to conveying the ideas of "One Health" from vision into practical applications for COVID-19. It helps strengthen and increase the standard of the food supplier of Thailand, emphasising on the quote "Thailand is the kitchen of the world".

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is Asia's leading non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship. It's 4 pillars are entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, and growth. Established in 2006, Enterprise Asia has over 8,000 alumni and members and across 18 countries. For more information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org.