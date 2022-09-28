Biosyngen Gives Cell Therapy GMP Capabilities in Singapore A Boost

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22nd, Biosyngen signed to set up a Cell Therapy GMP Facility which will serve as a base to develop the company's immunotherapy assets to address unmet needs in cancer treatment.

Located in Solaris @ Tai Seng, this 1,300 square metres facility will be one of the largest in the country when completed. Developed by Soilbuild, the building is designed for Biopharma and Lifescience sector, it is an ideal site for Biotechnology Companies. Targeted to be operational in June 2023, Biosyngen's GMP Facility will be producing GMP material for clinical trials in Singapore and the region. In consultation with ACTRIS, this facility will incorporate industry best practices and will be the company's platform for process development in Cell Therapy manufacturing and application filing for its products.



Signing of agreement by CEO Soilbuild, Roy Teo (L); COO Biosyngen, Michelle Chen (R).

Mr Shen Feiyu, Board Member of Biosyngen, was present with the Management of Soilbuild and Biosyngen to witness this milestone of the company.

"This strategic investment reflects our vision to give cancer patients a second chance by delivering more effective cancer care", said Isaac Chow, Country Head of Singapore and Chief Business Officer.

About Biosyngen

With R&D powered by scientists from Singapore, China, Germany, Australia, France, and America, Biosyngen is dedicated to give cancer patients a second chance by developing first-in-class and best-in-class innovative immunotherapies. Aiming for the global market with dual R&D centers and GMP facilities set in Singapore and China, Biosyngen owns a product portfolio with potential global market of more than 50 billion USD.

Biosyngen possesses exclusive licenses and patented therapies targeting multiple solid tumors and hematological malignancies including nasopharyngeal cancer, gastric cancer, lymphoma and posttransplant lymphoproliferative disorders. We collaborate closely with the world's leading biomedical research and clinical institutes including A*STAR, Helmholtz Zentrum München, Hannover Medical School, Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center to advance our R&D process and conduct clinical trials in Singapore, Australia and China.

Utilizing our strong R&D capability and translational medicine platform, we have been able to engage the end-to-end cycle of drug development including lead identification, preclinical studies cell production and quality control, regulatory filing and clinical studies, thus integrating R&D, manufacturing and commercialization.

