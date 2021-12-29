Biosyngen Pte Ltd launched biological production base for commercialization of immune cell therapeutics in China

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inauguration ceremony of Biosyngen Pte. Ltd., ("Biosyngen") joint projects and Biosyngen biological production base was held in China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (CSGKC), on December 28th , 2021.

Representatives from both countries celebrated the landmark achievement

Government officials from Guangzhou Huangpu District and development district, General-Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in Guangzhou, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) attended the ceremony to witness the milestone for Biosyngen. Subsidiary bodies of Huangpu district are also invited and participated in the event.

As the largest production base for immune cells in Southern China, the facility covers an area of more than 10,000 square meters. With its phase 1 investment amounting to 200 million RMB, the facility will be designed, built and managed in strict accordance with GMP standards and customized to create fully-automated, fully-enclosed cellular drug production lines that ramps up commercialization of advanced technologies in biomedical field. The facility is on track to enable Biosyngen develop safe, effective, and affordable cell therapies benefiting patients worldwide. Moreover, the facility is expected to boost further collaboration between China and Singapore in biotechnology, ultimately making an important contribution to the development of immunotherapy and clinical research of new technologies.

Celebrated figures from government and renowned medical institutes also sent their video congratulations. Officials from governments include Loh Tuck Keat, Consul General of the General-Consulate of the Republic of Singapore in Guangzhou; Neo Kah Yean, Senior Director of Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR); Benjamin Seet, Deputy CEO of National Healthcare Group (NHG), Singapore. Researchers from institutes include Hong Wanjin, Executive Director of Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB), A*STAR; Renata Stripecke, professor at Hannover Medical School (MHH); Scott Burrows, professor at Queensland Institute of Medical Research (QIMR Berghofer).

Production base deployed in China and Singapore to benefit patients worldwide

Biosyngen Chairman of the board, Ms. Zhang Qiong said that the production base will be an important vector for development and manufacturing of multiple pipelines of tumor-based CAR-T/TCR-T cell therapies in China. Leveraging rapid development of the biomedical sector in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the facility will help form a biological production chain to accelerate the commercialization of scientific research achievements and improve upstream and downstream vertical integration of related enterprises, eventually maximizing positive spillovers of first-tier scientific research breakthroughs in biomedical sector in the Greater Bay Area.

Meanwhile, Biosyngen is also actively looking to expand its oversea business by planning to launch another biomedical production base, which will be targeting the Southeast and international market in Singapore by the end of 2022. Making the most of its advanced technologies and fundamental research achievements, combined with abundant clinical trial experiments gained in the fast-growing Chinese biomedical sector, Biosyngen spares no efforts to provide effective and affordable products for patients worldwide and to make immunotherapies accessible for more areas.

Ms. He Mindan, General Manager of the Science City (Guangzhou) Investment Group Co., Ltd. said that the base is designed and planned to be a comprehensive hub combining research, production, and sales. The completion of construction within nearly one hundred days fully reveals high efficiency of Huangpu district and Guangzhou Development District. The base will boost the construction of the biomedical industrial cluster worth hundreds of million RMB, thus attracting high-caliber talents. It hopefully will become a benchmark biomedical enterprise in its industry in the Greater Bay Area.

Mr. Loh Tuck Keat, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore in Guangzhou, mentioned that the biomedical sector is an area where there is strong potential for mutually beneficial cooperation between Singapore and China. Biosyngen biomedical production base will help to promote China-Singapore cooperation in innovation, knowledge and technology and contribute positively in its sector to benefit the people of both countries.

Prof. Jean-Paul Thiery, Biosyngen Chief Scientific Advisor & Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board, mentioned that the construction of the GMP facility allows the treatment of more patients recruited in clinical trials, while its considerably diversified research infrastructure harness the immune system for targeting cancer cell. He anticipated that Biosyngen will soon be recognized as a leader in immunotherapy of cancer with its goal to provide patients with the most advanced weapons to combat their cancers and achieve long-term remission.

Mr. Liu Shi, Party member of the Guangzhou Development District mentioned that as a model project of China-Singapore collaboration, Biosyngen is expected to meet the needs of immunotherapy in China. Biosyngen will also play a pivotal role in forming a biomedical industry chain. With its cutting-edge immunotherapy products, the company will contribute to the biotechnology sector.

Strong alliance formed to strengthen scientific capabilities

Biosyngen has established one of the world's largest and most complete EB virus-specific CAR and TCR libraries. The company is also home to a variety of top researchers from Singapore, China, Germany, Australia, and France. At this stage, the company's focus is to develop a pipeline for a variety of indications including nasopharyngeal cancer, gastric cancer, and NK/T lymphoma, among other tumors. BG001 CAR-T and BG002 TCR-T, pipelines for nasopharyngeal cancer are already in phase 1 clinical trials in hospitals from Singapore, China, and Australia.

Biosyngen is striving to expand its talent pool and has co-established practice bases for undergraduate and graduate students with School of Biomedical Sciences and Engineering, South China University of Technology. By building closer ties with universities, Biosyngen aims to cultivate more high-caliber talents majoring in the biomedicine and bring in comprehensive talents featuring international insight and excellence in both academy and scientific research to empower itself.

With its research focus on oncology, immunology, stem cell, nanomedicine, cellular therapy and bio-macromolecular medicine, Biomedical Engineering is a first-class discipline, a program featuring top disciplines in Chinese universities, of the school and Guangdong Province.

The academic collaboration of Biosyngen and School of Biomedical Science and Engineering will facilitate innovative industry-university-research cooperation and integration.

Productive collaboration fostered to boost prosperity

In 2015, witnessed by the Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Lee Hsien Loong, the China-Singapore International Joint Research Institute (SSIJRI) is an important technology collaboration platform jointly set up by the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City Administrative Committee (CSGKC Administrative Committee), South China University of Technology (SCUT), Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) and SSGKC Investment and Development Co., Ltd (GKC Co).

The label of Joint Innovation Center set up by Biosyngen and SSIJRI was revealed. This offers Biosyngen a fresh avenue to combine its specialty in researching and transformation with outstanding scientific research achievements and professional support SSIJRI owned in healthcare and biomedical sector. With joint efforts, the two entities are determined in building a world-class technology collaboration platform.

Leveraging the massive support from the local and Singapore government, Biosyngen, as a flagship company for Sino-Singapore collaboration, has successfully launched the largest biomedical production base in Southern China and fostered strong alliance with powerhouses in different sectors.

Healthcare and biomedical sector in the greater bay area is witnessing a historic opportunity when resources are gathered at an unprecedented pace. Biosyngen will make the most of it to develop high-quality, innovative products consistently for patients worldwide. The company strives to be a leader in biomedical sector with its world-class cutting-edge technology, ultimately benefiting people from every corner of the world.