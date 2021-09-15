Biotech health company SRW Laboratories signs Paula Bennett as brand ambassador

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative biotechnology company SRW Laboratories has engaged former Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett as brand ambassador to promote the company’s leading-edge range of health supplements. SRW recently launched with a range of supplements formulated to target cellular function and support healthy aging.



Known for her wit, media savvy and stylish fashion sense, making New Zealand’s best dressed list in 2020, Paula Bennett is also known for overcoming significant health challenges. The combination of these factors makes her a perfect fit for SRW which aims to help people adopt a new approach to healthy aging.

Bennett held 14 portfolios during her political career, rising to become Deputy Prime Minister. She has recently returned to public attention as host of the successful new TV show ‘Give Us a Clue’, hosting alongside comedian Tom Sainsbury and renowned journalist Hilary Barry.

During her time in government, Paula Bennett was best known for leading social welfare reforms as Minister of Social Development (MSD) in New Zealand. Bennett’s concerns surrounded the aging population and the increasing number of people on welfare. Her stance encouraged people to lead independent, healthy lives focusing on their wellbeing. After 15 years in her political career, Paula Bennett acknowledges the importance of a healthy lifestyle in helping to mitigate the issue of the aging population and national health.

Following her own quest to be healthier and more energetic, Bennett identifies with the goal of SRW to lengthen healthspan – the length in a person's life that they are in good health. An active family and professional life give her great reason to maintain health and energy levels:

“I actually embrace aging and want to be around for longer, but I’m not an expert and I’m not a scientist, so like anyone else I started going to the experts and listening to them. And that’s what led me to SRW.”

Founder of SRW Laboratories, biotechnologist Greg Macpherson is excited about the relationship:

“We are thrilled to have Paula onboard. I greatly admire her personal and professional achievements and she ticks many boxes for SRW. We are a proud New Zealand business and looking expand globally, so we sought someone with international notability, style and intelligence, that reflects the energy we want our customers to aspire to.”

Read more: https://scienceresearchwellness.com/blogs/news/srw-laboratories-announces-paula-bennett-as-its-brand-ambassador

