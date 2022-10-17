The Biotech Landscape Webinar: Market Trends, Priorities, Predictions, and Pathways to FDA Approval

SYDNEY, AU, Oct 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO, and Endpoints News present a webinar for biotechs considering the clinical research opportunities in Asia Pacific and the regulatory pathways to achieving FDA approval.



Novotech has operations across Asia Pacific and the US offering a unique and unparalleled suite of CRO services for early to late phase biotech clinical research.



The webinar features regulatory affairs and investment leaders from North America and Asia Pacific who will discuss:

- why biotech companies are increasingly exploring clinical opportunities in Asia Pacific to generate diverse, globally accepted clinical trial data

- what actionable strategies can be implemented to leverage Asia Pacific's recruitment potential to accelerate your clinical development

- how Phase 1 data from Australia is acceptable to the FDA and can be used to launch global drug development programs

- deep insight into processes for designing and delivering a robust clinical program

- biotech challenges and opportunities in the post-COVID environment with a focus on global investments and drug pipelines



Register for the webinar here

October 18, 2022

1:00 pm - 2:00 pm EDT



The industry leaders presenting include:

- Yi Larson, Chief Financial Officer of LianBio. Formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking

- Kasey Kime, Director of Regulatory Affairs for Novotech's in-house consulting group, BioDesk

- Dr. Jeanne M. Novak, President and CEO of CBR International Corp., a full-service product, clinical, and regulatory strategy group

- Dr. Fred Cohen, a Co-Founder and Chairman of Monograph Capital Partners. He is also a Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director at Vida Ventures.



Novotech has decades of biotech drug development experience, exceptional site and investigator relationships, access to vast patient populations, and a project management approach focused on problem-solving, ownership and flexibility. Consistent investment in advanced training and technology systems combine to deliver a specialist full-service biotech CRO solution.



Novotech has recently been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world's leading CROs, is a finalist in the prestigious Scrip awards, and has just been awarded the Gene & Cell Therapy Excellence Award. In Asia Pacific Novotech has more than 50 Leading Site Partnership agreements with major medical research institutions which delivers exclusive benefits for sponsors.



About Novotech



Novotech is the leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO. Novotech has integrated labs and phase I facilities and provides drug development consulting and clinical development services across all phases. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 4,000 clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech is well-positioned to serve biopharma clients conducting clinical trials in Asia-Pacific and the US. For more information visit



Media Contact

David James

E: communications@novotech-cro.com

AU: +61 2 8218 2144

USA: +1 415 951 3228

Asia: +65 3159 3427



