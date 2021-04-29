BioVaxys Broadens Intellectual Property Portfolio Commercial Trademark Application Filed for CoviDTH(R) Diagnostic

Commercial trademark application FILED for CoviDTH® diagnostic cancer vaccine platform patent coverage expanded to NOW include over 12 tumor types

VANCOUVER, B.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTC: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "the Company"), the world leader in haptenized antigen vaccines for antiviral and cancer applications, announced today that it has filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office ("USPTO") an intent-to-use application to register the mark CoviDTH®, it's novel disposable T-cell immune response diagnostic for SARS-CoV-2.

BioVaxys President and CEO Kenneth Kovan commented "As we get closer to market, we needed to register a trademark that would be descriptive, memorable, and defendable. CoviDTH® is an ideal mark as it combines the letters DTH, or delayed type hypersensitivity, the mechanism behind our T-cell immune response diagnostic, with Covid-19."

In another action that further builds their IP portfolio, BioVaxys broadened the patent coverage for its bihaptenized tumor antigen vaccine platform by filing an international patent application through the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") with additional claims for cervical cancer. In addition to cervical and ovarian cancer, patent claims for BioVaxys' cancer vaccine platform align with their oncology vaccine development plans and include other gynecological cancer targets such as uterine, vaginal, vulvar, and endometrial cancers. Other tumor targets of commercial interest covered by its patent applications include melanoma, lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and leukemia.

An International PCT Application, which is a patent treaty with more than 150 member countries, makes it possible to seek patent protection for an invention simultaneously in a large number of countries by filing a single "international" patent application instead of filing several separate national or regional patent applications. In March 2021, BioVaxys entered the National Phase with its bihaptenized tumor antigen platform patent application to pursue expanded patent protection in the major pharmaceutical markets of US, European Union (including the UK and Turkey), Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, Russia, Brazil, and South Korea.

BioVaxys' pursuit of a cervical cancer vaccine patent claim is related to its partnership with Procare Health Iberia of Barcelona, Spain, which includes joint clinical development of BioVaxys' bihaptenized antigen vaccine platform for ovarian cancer, cervical cancer and Human Papilloma Virus ("HPV"), as well as the right of first refusal for marketing by BioVaxys in the United States of Procare Health's vaginal gel product, Papilocare™, the world's first and only product to prevent and treat HPV-dependent cervical lesions.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BioVaxys Technology Corp . is a British Columbia-registered, early stage biotechnology company that is developing viral and oncology vaccine platforms, as well as immuno-diagnostics. The Company is advancing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on its haptenized viral protein technology, and is planning a clinical trial of its haptenized autologous cell vaccine used in combination with anti-PD1 and anti-PDL-1 checkpoint inhibitors that will initially be developed for ovarian cancer. Also in development is a diagnostic for evaluating the presence or absence of a T cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. BioVaxys has two issued US patents and two patent applications related to its cancer vaccine, and pending patent applications for its SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) vaccine and diagnostic technologies. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trades on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and US OTC: BVAXF.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, completion of the murine model study, regulatory approval for a Phase I study of its BVX-0320 Vaccine Candidate in humans and the overall development of BioVaxys' vaccines, including any haptenized SARS-Cov-2 protein vaccine. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumption that BioVaxys will be successful in developing and testing vaccines, that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies including, primarily but without limitation, the risk that BioVayxs' vaccines will not prove to be effective and/ or will not receive the required regulatory approvals. With regards to BioVaxys' business, there are a number of risks that could affect the development of its biotechnology products, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital to fund clinical trials, its lack of operating history, uncertainty about whether its products will complete the long, complex and expensive clinical trial and regulatory approval process for approval of new drugs necessary for marketing approval, uncertainty about whether its autologous cell vaccine immunotherapy can be developed to produce safe and effective products and, if so, whether its vaccine products will be commercially accepted and profitable, the expenses, delays and uncertainties and complications typically encountered by development stage biopharmaceutical businesses, financial and development obligations under license arrangements in order to protect its rights to its products and technologies, obtaining and protecting new intellectual property rights and avoiding infringement to third parties and their dependence on manufacturing by third parties.

The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

