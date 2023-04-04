Bipsync and Burgiss team up to provide best-in-class capabilities to private market investors

NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bipsync, a leading provider of RMS technology, and Burgiss, a global provider of data and analytics solutions for investors, announces a new partnership. The Bipsync platform now integrates with Burgiss’ Private i® Platform, which enables mutual clients operating in private markets to leverage Bipsync's workflow management and document processing abilities with Burgiss' best-in-class data and analytics. It is the latest addition to Bipsync’s ecosystem of partnerships that enrich the Bipsync experience and value proposition via integrations with our clients’ preferred data and technology providers.

The new data integration allows existing users of Burgiss’ Private i Platform to access key data at the fund, manager, and portfolio levels within Bipsync. This creates a centralized, single source of truth across the firm – from investment screening to due diligence to portfolio monitoring activities. Benefits of the integration include:



Key investment data from Burgiss is readily accessible to all teams within your organization.

Knowledge can be shared across teams, reducing the need for internal reporting.

All interactions with your investments, peers, and competitors can be easily captured.

Processes can be made repeatable, measurable, and auditable across pre- and post-commitment activities.

Bipsync offers dedicated dashboards for Burgiss data, giving users direct access to valuable insights that they can customize to their unique requirements, without having to submit data requests or switch between applications.

“This Burgiss collaboration is another milestone in our integration work with best-in-class financial data and analytics providers, building an ecosystem of value with Bipsync at its center,” said Danny Donado, CEO at Bipsync. “We’re ensuring critical data and processes are effectively and efficiently shared across firms, bringing investment and operational workflows together in an intuitive solution that streamlines and automates pipeline, due diligence, and portfolio monitoring processes.”

“Bipsync and the Private i Platform were made for each other, and now together cover the entire lifecycle of private capital investing,” said Jim Kocis, Founder & CEO of Burgiss. “Our clients will be absolutely thrilled with the addition of investment pipeline management, workflow capabilities, and seamless integration with Bipsync.”

The new Private i Platform integration is an addition to the existing integration of the Caissa Platform into Bipsync. Get in touch at hello@bipsync.com to learn more and see the integrations in action.

About Bipsync

Bipsync is a research and document processing and workflow automation solution connecting investment front and back offices. We use modern technologies, agile processes, and user-centered design to drive speed, agility, quality, and efficiency into our customers' processes to drive better decisions, faster. Bipsync clients span the entire investment management industry across asset class, strategy and size. The world's largest allocators right through to pre-launch fund managers rely on Bipsync as a single system of record and modern productivity environment to help them power their unique investment processes and drive operational excellence. For more information, visit www.bipsync.com.

About Burgiss

Burgiss is a global, market-leading provider of data and analytics solutions for investors. With over 30 years of expertise in alternative investments, we offer unrivaled data, analytics, and transparency that enable asset owners, asset managers, and financial intermediaries to evaluate and manage complex portfolios. Burgiss’ solutions serve 1,000+ clients in more than 30 countries, delivering data that represents over $15 trillion in assets. With offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific, we leverage our network and expertise so that we can service our clients by focusing on their varying needs across regions.

Media Contact

Chau Mai

cmai@bipsync.com

(864) 678-0446