Bipsync and Lionpoint Group Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bipsync (“Bipsync”), a leading provider of research and workflow automation software, today announced a strategic partnership with Lionpoint Group (“Lionpoint”) to provide mutual clients access to a trusted advisor throughout the digital transformation process. Lionpoint is a global consulting firm focused on delivering operational efficiency and enabling technology solutions to the alternative investments industry.



Through this partnership, clients will have access to Lionpoint Group’s experienced team of resources specialized in private market technology and operational improvement initiatives inclusive of data intelligence and integrations. This coupled with Bipsync’s comprehensive suite of tools and services – purpose-built for both public and private markets – further enables them to efficiently capture, analyze, and derive insights across deal pipeline management, due diligence processes, document processing & management, and portfolio monitoring.

“Alternative investment firms have largely recognized the importance of deploying the right technology solutions across the organization, but many need help to identify, implement, and integrate the best software and workflows to meet their changing needs,” says John Hans, VP of Sales at Bipsync. “Partnering with Lionpoint - which has a long history of working with firms that use our solution - opens the door to our shared clients, granting them access to Lionpoint’s deep pool of industry specialists spanning the alternative investment management lifecycle.”



"We are thrilled to be partnering with Bipsync to provide clients with additional technologies to support research management driving better decision making across deal management and portfolio monitoring,” says Andrea Klug, Director at Lionpoint. “By partnering with Bipsync, Lionpoint Group will help bring scale to the platform’s existing research and data management business while continuing to deliver exceptional service to clients."

This partnership comes at a time of accelerated growth for Bipsync, as the firm continues to expand its commitment to providing best-in-class technology solutions across both the public and private markets. Most recently, Bipsync announced the launch of its integration with Burgiss. The new data integration allows existing users of Burgiss’ Private i Platform to access key data at the fund, manager, and portfolio levels within Bipsync. This creates a centralized, single source of truth across the firm – from investment screening to due diligence to portfolio monitoring activities. Benefits of the integration include:

Key investment data from Burgiss is readily accessible to all teams within your organization.

Knowledge can be shared across teams, reducing the need for internal reporting.

All interactions with your investments, peers, and competitors can be easily captured.

Processes can be made repeatable, measurable, and auditable across pre- and post-commitment activities.

About Bipsync. Bipsync is a research and document processing and workflow automation solution connecting investment front and back offices. We use modern technologies, agile processes, and user-centered design to drive speed, agility, quality, and efficiency into our customers’ processes to drive better decisions, faster. Bipsync clients span the entire investment management industry across asset class, strategy and size. The world’s largest allocators right through to pre-launch fund managers rely on Bipsync as a single system of record and modern productivity environment to help them power their unique investment processes and drive operational excellence. To learn more about Bipsync, please visit: http://www.bipsync.com

About Lionpoint. An Alpha FMC company, provides consulting services for alternative investments and financial services organizations, across the front, middle and back office. Core services include strategic advisory, operating model optimization, technology road mapping and solution selection, and systems integration to solve complex operational and technology challenges. To learn more about Lionpoint, please visit: https://lionpointgroup.com .

