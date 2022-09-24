Birmingham, Alabama Advisor Ken Reeves' Apex Financial Group LLC Launch New Podcast to Dispel Myths That Cost Retirees Money

Helping retirees avoid money mistakes: Apex Financial Group LLC launches a new no-nonsense podcast aimed at Americans 45 and older who don't want to run out of money when they retire.

—

Recognizing the need for accuracy and clarity in personal finance education, Birmingham,Alabama-based retirement income strategist Ken Reeves, founder of Apex Financial Group LLC, has announced a new podcast aimed at American seniors.



According to Ken Reeves says retirement income planning in the 21st Century involves a focused approach to portfolio design that incorporates the client's risk tolerance, investment savvy, and overall money goals.

Reeves believes that outcomes are only successful when income solutions align with a person's values and reflect their beliefs about money. Says Reeves, "The first thing I want my clients and prospective clients to do is to articulate exactly what they want their money to do. Once we know that, we can create the appropriate blueprint to make it happen. Our new podcast is designed to help clients understand how money decisions, even seemingly insignificant ones, can impact them now and in the future.

Reeves believes it's one thing to successfully gather and save wealth, but achieving financial independence in retirement also demands an understanding of the role of each asset in your portfolio. Ideally, he says, you want to turbocharge every dollar you save so it does the work of three or four.

To achieve his objective of providing the ultimate financial education for hard-working Americans, Reeves produced his reinvigorated and revamped Retirement Max Podcast, which evolved from Reeves’ original Retirement Max radio show.

The program, like its’ predecessor, features thought-provoking, actionable advice on multiple pre and post-retirement planning aspects. "I want to encourage seniors to become more mindful in their planning and to integrate positive lifestyle changes that result in them achieving their ideal lifestyles when they retire. The Retirement Max podcast allows me to showcase the newest, most effective retirement planning products and strategies. On the podcast, we'll explore common money myths and provide education and resources for those who want more control of their finances," says Reeves.



Ken Reeves emphasizes that he does not want his podcast to be another stale, scripted production that is little more than an infomercial for a particular product or insurance agent. "I've found most of those talk radio safe money shows to be light on information and heavy on promotion for the advisor. Scant attention is paid to the many nuances of successful planning. I'd like my show to be less fluff and empty calories and filled more with useful tactics and tips."



Reeves and his team say they hope listeners take away at least one valuable nugget from the podcast they can apply right away to their retirement blueprint. Reeves is passionate about bringing only the most up-to-date, quality information to the podcast sphere. He says, " I want my program to be a trusted resource for senior-focused information providing



reasonable, clear answers to their money questions. I hope my listeners across the nation are challenged to dive into their finances and develop a sense of purpose and a more coherent understanding of their objectives."

You can listen to Retirement Max Radio is syndicated across multiple podcast outlets. You can also listen to the latest episodes on demand at https://retirementmaxradio.com/.

