BisonEV Launches Equity Crowdfunding Offering To Fund Conversions Of Fossil Fuel Burning Vehicles To Fully Electric

BisonEV retrofits polluting gasoline and diesel powered vehicles to fully electric vehicles (EV). Manufacturing will be in a facility in Western North Carolina, upfitted to be net-zero carbon. Equity crowdfunding investing is now open.

—

BisonEV Retrofits Inc has announced the launch of a Regulation CF equity crowdfunding offering after the submitted Form C has been validated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering allows all investors the opportunity to invest in an EV company with the goal of retrofitting existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to fully electric vehicles (EV).

BisonEV’s Regulation CF equity crowdfunding offering provides shares at a price of $1 USD each, with a minimum investment of $250 USD. The offering allows for $5 million USD of shares to be made available to the public. It is being conducted through the Castle Placement platform: https://castleplacement.com/portfolio/bisonev/

The retrofitting of vehicles to fully electric by BisonEV provides an opportunity to quickly reduce the number of fossil fuel burning vehicles on the roads. With a focus on school buses, delivery vans and fleet vehicles, BisonEV will also be helping fleet owners and school districts save money as they transition to EV.

"We are very proud to announce the launch of our Regulation CF equity crowdfunding offering. This allows investment in not only our company, but also an investment in cleaner air" said BisonEV CEO Hank Venter.

Based in the mountains of North Carolina, BisonEV is dedicated to support the local community while also maintaining the serene and clean environment surrounding its headquarters. BisonEV strives to achieve a Green Globes Certification of its 600,000 square foot manufacturing facility - Green Building Initiative

ABOUT BISONEV RETROFITS INC

BisonEV Retrofits Inc is a unique company focused on retrofitting existing gasoline and diesel burning vehicles into fully electric vehicles (EV). The management team includes decades of experience, including Tesla and other automobile manufactures.

With retrofitting, BisonEV is committed to significantly increase the number of zero-emission EV on the roads while decreasing the number of polluting fossil fuel burning vehicles.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

Investment in the company is speculative and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. This release contains forward looking statements and such forward looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27a of the Securities Act and may include projections of revenues, income or loss, capital expenditures, business relationships, financings, proposed financings or investments by third parties, plans for future operations, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions about future events and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

