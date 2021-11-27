Bitcoin Latinum Takes Over Miami with NFT Events During Art Basel

PALO ALTO, CA, Nov 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation, insured, asset-backed cryptocurrency, will be the title sponsor of the DCentral Miami Conference, the largest in-person combined NFT and DeFi conference in history, taking place on November 30 to December 1, 2021 at the Miami Airport Convention Centre (MACC). DCentral Miami leads off Art Basel, one of the biggest art events in the United States.







DCentral Miami will host over 300 international speakers, celebrities, professional athletes, artists, and the world's biggest crypto investors for talks across five stages such as the DeFi Summit stage by Bitcoin Latinum, NFTCON stage by Gala Games, and the 360-degree projection Metaverse Dome by Epik Prime and The Sandbox. The interactive conference and expo will boast over 100 booths with experiences in the Digital Fashion Corner, four NFT Art Galleries, a PFP Alley, Live VR Art, NFT workshops, and over 15 blockchain gaming companies in the Play-to-Earn Games Showcase.

Notable speakers such as Ethereum and Consensys Co-Founder Joseph Lubin, Sophia the Robot, Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist "Fastest Woman Alive" Elaine Thompson-Herah, and YouTuber BitBoy will be joining the conference.

DCentral tickets are on sale now here.

Bitcoin Latinum will open Art Basel 2021 with an NFT Minting and Landmark Sports Event, GENESIS, on Wednesday, December 1st at Art Basel Miami. Genesis marks a new partnership between Bitcoin Latinum and TapStats, Inc., that redefines fan engagement and the economics of sports.

The GENESIS NFT platform harnesses the power of creators, athletes, and contributors who combine to make sporting events entertaining and compelling content. Influencers, super fans, celebrities, icons, coaches, and more can now join the best fighter athletes today in a gamified hybrid-reality metaverse where NFT values are actively developed, and the fan base is continuously enriched with live digital and crypto-based content.

The Genesis event is hosted by founders Dr. Don Basile (Bitcoin Latinum) and Sensei Paul Misir (TapStats), and joined by MMA superstar Paige VanZant and over 40 leading Instagram model influencers at Mr. Jones (320 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139) hotspot in Miami.

Genesis information can be located at https://www.tapstats.live/

Monsoon Blockchain Corporation, an innovative blockchain company based in Palo Alto, California, was selected by Bitcoin Latinum as its founding partner. Monsoon Blockchain recently began operations in Miami, the crypto capital of the world.

Monsoon is focused on innovative cloud solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, leveraging the latest blockchain technology to develop powerful business solutions that allow the successful digitization of and listing of assets across a variety of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, and media and entertainment.

In its mission to expand global adoption, Monsoon Blockchain Corporation (Bitcoin Latinum's lead developer), recently partnered with The h.wood Group, a Los Angeles-based luxury hospitality and lifestyle company. The partnership involves cross-promotional marketing initiatives, event sponsorships, NFT's, endorsements, and the acceptance of Bitcoin Latinum for services, products, and amenities across The h.wood Group's diversified portfolio of upscale nightlife and restaurant venues. Bitcoin Latinum recently partnered with Vast Bank, which allows its customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies alongside their traditional checking accounts, through integrations with Coinbase and SAP.

Bitcoin Latinum currently trades publicly on HitBTC, DigiFinex, Hotbit, AAX, LBank, and FMFW (formerly bitcoin.com) exchanges, under the ticker LTNM. Monsoon Blockchain, Bitcoin Latinum's lead developer, has announced plans for Bitcoin Latinum to officially list on 10 major public exchanges. In addition to DigiFinex, HitBTC, Hotbit, AAX, LBanks, and FMFW, the exchanges are Changelly ($2.71 billion in daily volume), Changelly Pro, Bitmart ($1.6 billion in daily volume), and XT.com by the end of 2021. Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) can now be researched on CoinBase, Coin Market Cap, and Coin Gecko.

For more information about Bitcoin Latinum, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

Media contact

Bitcoin Latinum

Kai Okada, Director of Communications

E-mail: Kai.Okada@bitcoinlatinum.com

Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/





SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum Foundation

Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com