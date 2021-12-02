Bitdeer Black Friday Carnival 2021: Mine Bitcoin at Your Fingertips

Celebrate with Purpose by Supporting Charitable Projects around the Globe

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdeer, the world's leading digital assets mining and sharing service platform, commenced its Black Friday consumer campaign that will end on 26 December 2021. In partnership with Bitcoin Magazine, the leading and news site covering Bitcoin and other digital currencies, the Black Friday sale will offer global users with alluring deals. Bitdeer will also join hands with the Texas-based Built With Bitcoin Foundation which is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is committed to creating equal opportunity and the relief of poverty by providing clean water, access to education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support, all of which are powered by Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies.

Extending Bitdeer's philosophy of 'Customer Obsession' - a customer-centric approach in its business developments - the Black Friday campaign is aimed giving back and rewarding the Bitdeer community and customers with deals and discounts, thanking them for their long-term support and trust in Bitdeer. At the same time, Bitdeer recognized that in the spirit of thanksgiving, it is a good time to also give back to communities in need.

Bitdeer as the Exclusive Crypto Mining Partner on BitcoinBlackFriday.com

Being the exclusive crypto mining sponsor to Bitcoin Magazine's subsidiary BitcoinBlackFriday, Bitdeer is also introducing flash sale promotions that will offer a better deals for global miners and cryptocurrency enthusiasts who are keen to try out its top-notch Bitcoin mining model and service packages.

The promotion will encompass a wide range of service package offerings both on Bitdeer.com and the campaign website with up to 13% discounts. In addition, a shortest 5-day trial of the powerful Antminer S17 with total costs starting at $8.10 only. A variety of other discounted offers and plans are also available for fans to choose from.*

Celebrate with Purpose - Auction and Donation to Charity

Bitdeer is not only eyeing on the development of a more sustainable business and economic future, but also committed to the public welfare. Giving back to the society plays a critical part in Bitdeer's philosophy.

As a result, part of the revenue generated during the Black Friday promotional sales will be allocated for charitable purposes, with 1% of the hashrate fees generated from the sharing service packages to be donated. Bitdeer will also be donating $1 for each 5-day trial sold during the promotional period.

In addition, a 3D-printed Bitdeer mining facility miniature will be available for auction at the campaign platform. A joyful display and a collector's item for those who love Bitcoin or crypto mining, this 3D-printed model is made from resin and contains multiple ANTBOX units. It is designed and printed based on the structure and appearance of Bitdeer's state of the art mining facilities in Norway. Fans and enthusiasts can start collecting and combining parts of various model series and finally recreate their own dream mining facility.*

All proceeds from the above mentioned activities will be donated to Built With Bitcoin Foundation in the form of cryptocurrency to support the foundation's operations and projects in underdeveloped and poverty stricken regions and countries.

*Terms and conditions apply, for more details, please visit bitcoinblackfriday.com.

