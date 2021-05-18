BitKan Smart Trade adds OKEx Swap

Trade over 100+ Swaps on OKEx and Binance with 1 Account

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --BitKan is an industry leading cryptocurrency exchange brokerage best known for its BitKan Smart Trade technology, which allows BitKan users to trade cryptocurrency at the best prices globally.



The strategic partnership will see BitKan adding new Perpetual Swap pairs from OKEx, an exchange renowned for its innovations in the field of Crypto Derivatives, to BitKan Smart Trade. This means that crypto traders can easily trade USDT Perpetual Swaps on both OKEx and Binance with just 1 BitKan account.

BitKan currently supports 110 USDT Perpetual Swap Trading Pairs from Binance. The addition of OKEx Swap will add another 95 USDT Perpetual Swap Trading Pairs. BitKan Users can experience 24 new USDT Swaps, including XCH, LPT, BSV and other popular cryptocurrency pairs.

Cross-exchange Funding Rate Arbitrage Made Simpler

On BitKan, you can realise cross-exchange funding rate arbitrage strategies on Binance and OKEx, increasing your capital utility and making arbitrage simpler than ever. This is because BitKan allows you to transfer funds between Binance and OKEx easily through the BitKan platform. Users can take advantage of differences in funding rates across exchanges and execute arbitrage strategies.

A Trusted Professional Crypto Exchange Since 2013

BitKan, established in 2013 and invested by IDG Capital, has a track recording of operating safely for 8 years. In 2019, BitKan's subsidiary company, CoinBest, was 1 of 26 companies to obtain the crypto trading license authorised by the Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA). Till date, BitKan has established more than 1 million users and aims to further expand globally.

Coming Soon: More Advanced Trading Features on BitKan Smart Trade

The partnership with OKEx will vastly enhance the one-stop trading experience for BitKan users.

Till date, BitKan has established strategic partnerships with OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Bitfinex, Poloniex, FTX and Gate.io cryptocurrency exchanges, supporting nearly 1000 spot trading coins as well as OKEx and Binance USDT Perpetual Swaps.

Moving forward, BitKan will add more top exchanges and list more top cryptocurrencies to make crypto investment easier for everyone.