BitLux Private Jets Launches Luxury Airport Transfers in South Florida

BitLux, a South Florida private jet charter company, has launched a complimentary airport chauffeur service as part of its luxury flight packages. Clients on qualifying private jet charters in South Florida can now benefit from inclusive Rolls Royce transportation to and from airports.

Alongside state-of-the-art chartered jet experiences, BitLux clients can now access exclusive, chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce airport transfers throughout South Florida. These private door-to-door journeys are intended to enhance the discreet and confidential air travel service currently offered to customers.

On each airport transfer, customers will be able to access all the comforts of the classic car brand. These will include an 18-speaker bespoke audio system, entertainment console, fresh snacks and beverages, elevated rear lounge seating, lambswool carpeting, leather finishing, and a stargazing panoramic sunroof.

This new South Florida Rolls Royce service will be offered with all qualifying BitLux charter airport travel. Airports include Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Key West, Miami, Naples, Opa Locka, Orlando, West Palm Beach, South Florida, St. Petersburg, Teterboro, and Tampa.

As explained by BitLux president, Kyle Patel: “BitLux wants our clients to have an amazing travel experience from door to door, not just at 45,000ft and beyond. That’s why we have added Rolls Royce transport as part of our client experience. We offer complimentary Rolls Royce transportation to and from south Florida airports for qualifying jet charters. It’s a core value of ours to ensure that clients can focus on their business and pleasure, as opposed to getting to and from airports. Our aim is to make every journey as smooth and luxurious as possible.”

About BitLux

BitLux is a U.S.-based, international private jet charter company with a clientele of high-net-worth individuals from across the globe. BitLux is headquartered in Boca Raton, South Florida.

The company offers charter services in private jets, private helicopters, and cargo planes, with a specialism in heavy cabin international passenger logistics. BitLux currently has access to over 6,000 pristine, state-of-the-art luxury jets. It is also the first and leading provider of cryptocurrency private jet services, ensuring maximum confidentiality and discretion for clients.

To date, BitLux flights have traveled over 1,000,000 miles with a perfect safety record, with almost half of those journeys being overseas. The company is also one of the few ARG/US registered private jet brokers in the world.

About Kyle Patel

BitLux president Kyle Patel’s love for airplanes began in childhood. His father was a commercial airline pilot who took him on regular visits to aviation museums as a child. While building a private jet charter business was a natural career choice, BitLux is more than a business — it’s his passion, purpose, and vocation.

