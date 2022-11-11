BitNinja Announced a Remodeled Blazing Fast Malware Scanner

DEBRECEN, Hungary, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BitNinja was already considered outstanding with its cutting-edge malware scanner. However, thanks to the new development, users can now scan their servers up to 90% faster than before. This means they can catch even more malicious software in a timely manner, including the latest threats.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9112351-bitninja-remodeled-blazing-fast-malware-scanner/

How does the new functionality work?

The remodeled scanner works by first running a quick scan of the customer's server.

It scans for obvious signs of malware and takes significantly less time than a deep scan. Then the scanner automatically moves on to the deep scan. In case, there is any malicious software, the scanner will quarantine the infected file(s) and notify the owner of the server so that they can take appropriate action.

This two-phase approach ensures that the server is thoroughly scanned for malware without taking up too much time and energy.

Some things were added, something was removed…

There were also some UI changes on the dashboard , making the benefits more visible and the malware hunt more enjoyable. For example, the old scanner chart has been removed, and on the renewed one, it is now easy to see how incredibly fast the scan goes through the files searching for malware.

What is the purpose of this development?

BitNinja's primary purpose is to make the internet a safer place. Therefore they created a so-called Defense Network that uses a crowd-sourcing method enabling all BitNinja-protected servers to share attack information with each other, resulting in a more intelligent and stronger protection shield. This also allows them to inform other - non-BitNinja users- server owners worldwide with an incident report about possible malicious traffic on their servers free of charge. This leads to their other goal, which is education. Everyone can watch tutorial videos on their YouTube channel and take Udemy courses so that they will be aware of online threats.

Having these ambitions drives BitNinja in the direction of constant maintenance, even when the product looks final and works flawlessly. There is always room for development when it comes to server security.

About BitNinja:

BitNinja is a Saas tool that secures Linux web servers and customers' websites against all kinds of cyber threats with a multi-layered security tool including Anti-Malware, Web Application Firewall, DoS Detection, Real-time IP Reputation, SQL Scanner, and Log Analysis.