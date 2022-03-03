BizLink Announces the World's First VESA Certified DP80 Enhanced mDP Cable

FREMONT, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizLink, a global leader in interconnect solutions, is proud to announce the release of its DP80 Enhanced mDP cable in the market, which is the world's first VESA® certified DP80 cable. The new DP80 Enhanced mDP cable features high transmission capacities with the new data rates of UHBR10 (10 Gbps), UHBR13.5 (13.5 Gbps), and UHBR20 (20 Gbps).

BizLink has worked with VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association) on developing the next generation of Enhanced full-size DP/mDP cables and connectors since 2019 to break the bandwidth limit of the legacy DP/mDP cables and connectors. With the latest DP technology, the DP80 Enhanced mDP cable supports the new data rates of UHBR10, UHBR13.5, and UHBR20. The cable has a maximum data throughput of up to 80 Gbps, which is designed for the connections of the most advanced visual display applications and systems. It supports a wider bandwidth in video streaming for higher resolution and quality of videos and is backward compatible with existing DisplayPort devices.

The new DP80 standard creates an exciting advantage for a superior connection over the now-aged cables. As a premier supplier of high-speed interconnect solutions for client peripherals, BizLink also offers leading-edge DP80 Enhanced mDP connectors, Enhanced full-size DP cables and connectors, and other latest DP connectivity applications.

About BizLink