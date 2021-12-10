Bizzi, Vietnamese Invoice Automation Startup, Awarded Winner of the Prestigious ASEAN Digital Transformation Award - Financial Services 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzi , a Vietnam-based accounts payable automation SaaS, emerged as the winner of the Digital Transformation (DX) Award 2021 organised by the Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SwissCham) in Singapore and Deloitte .

The DX Award 2021, now in its second year, celebrates the pursuit of innovation and digitalisation across Singapore and Southeast Asia, features eight subcategories this year: Cybersecurity; Financial Services; Advanced Manufacturing; Healthcare; Insurance; Logistics; B2C; and Business Excellence.

"Given the pressing need to accelerate digitalisation across the region, we envisioned the DX Award to serve as an avenue for facilitating best practice exchange, networking, and mentorship in the new digital normal," said Andreas Enderlin, Chairman of the Digital Transformation Award and Managing Partner of Hugo Capital Partners.

A total of 45 submissions were received, and only 22 startups were showcased at the virtual pitching night. Bizzi was the only tech startup representative from Vietnam.

Founded in the midst of COVID-19, Bizzi is the first mover in invoice processing automation solutions powered by AI and robotic process automation (RPA) in the Vietnamese market. Bizzi's unified platform can be integrated with existing ERP/accounting solutions, and connects vendors and customers to automate financial processes like bills payments, receipt scanning, compliance, and bookkeeping, among others.

The early-stage startup already has more than 100 enterprise customers including South Korean convenience store chain GS25, Circle K, Guardian, Family Mart, Medicare, Tiki.vn, Deloitte, DKSH and more than 1,000 SMEs using the platform on a daily basis. Their monthly value of processed invoices exceeds US$300M.

"We are humbled that Bizzi, a young Vietnamese startup, is starting to gain regional recognition. Bizzi was founded to meet a huge pain point in the industry - manual accounting is not only time-consuming but prone to errors. Our robotic process automation technology and machine learning cuts invoice processing time by 80% and processing cost by 50%, while increasing transparency and tax compliance at the same time. Bizzi aspires to accelerate digital adoption and digital transformation in finance teams for tangible, measurable business benefits," says co-founder Vu Trong Nghia.

DX Awards 2021 is sponsored by industry leaders including Acronis, DSV, Entsia, SIX group, Zuhlke, and is supported by Enterprise Singapore, The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, and The European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, amongst others.

About Bizzi: