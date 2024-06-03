BKREA Founder Bob Knakal Announces Faraz Cheema as NYC Investment Property Brokerage Specialist

Faraz Cheema has joined the newly formed ai and technology driven NYC commercial real estate invest property brokerage BKREA.

Faraz Cheema, SIOR, CCIM, has joined the newly formed investment property brokerage BKREA, led by Bob Knakal. Faraz will focus his efforts on the Manhattan office market, bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record in commercial real estate, making him an invaluable addition to the BKREA team.

Faraz has been a driving force at Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty - Atlas Advisory Group since January 2023, serving as the Managing Group Principal. Before that, he honed his skills as an Investment Sales Specialist starting in September 2016. Originally from Washington, D.C., Faraz is excited to be concentrating on the Manhattan market.

With over seven years of experience as a financial analyst and six years as an asset manager, Faraz possesses a deep understanding of the investment side of commercial real estate. His expertise spans the retail and hospitality sectors, and he has excelled in acquisitions, dispositions, asset management, and property management. In his new role at BKREA, Faraz will focus entirely on investment sales and seller representation.

“I could not be happier that someone with Faraz’s tenacity and passion for the business has decided to join our firm,” stated Bob Knakal, Chairman and CEO of BKREA. “I have no doubt he is going to become a force in the New York City investment sales market,” he added.

A Washington, D.C. native, Faraz has witnessed firsthand the changes in the DC Metropolitan area over the last 20+ years, which have affected the commercial real estate market. Due to his family's multiple businesses and real estate assets, Faraz has a strong foundation in the CRE field. Faraz brings a unique vision to the dynamic and rapidly changing NYC Commercial Real Estate Market.

He has worked specifically within the retail and hospitality sectors in the Washington DC/Baltimore MD metropolitan area, focusing on acquisitions, dispositions, asset management, and property management before entering the commercial real estate brokerage industry.

Faraz led a team of five associates in the Washington, DC, and Baltimore, MD MSA, providing a wide range of services such as buyer, seller, landlord, and tenant representation in all asset classes of commercial real estate, including industrial, multifamily, office, and retail.

Utilizing his skills from both the investment and broker perspectives, backed by a Master of Science degree in Real Estate and Infrastructure from Johns Hopkins University and Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship and Business From American University, Faraz is well equipped to be a leader in the New York Real Estate Market.

BKREA was formed by NYC Commercial Real Estate leader Bob Knakal. The new investment property sales brokerage is built on the core fundamentals of Bob Knakal's business model driven by ai and technology offering unsurpassed services to property owners in NYC. Faraz Cheema, with his entrepreneurial background combined with a passion for real estate and technology is a unique team member of BKREA.

