SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Sura class has debuted in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now play this melee-based ninja character that will be awakened upon creation and earn 1000 Pearls by leveling him up.



Black Desert Mobile Introduces New Sura Class

The 17th class to join the Black Desert Mobile character roster, Sura has arrived in the vast world of Black Desert to conquer his foes. Sura wields the Katanas, an elegant main weapon forged from six individual legendary katanas, and the Sheaths as his sub-weapon.

With these weapons, Sura moves around the battlefield like a shadow, delivering quick, powerful blows to cut his enemies down in a single swipe. He also strikes fear into his opponents using deadly skills such as Shadow Break, which deals lasting pain, and Twin Fang, a skill that unleashes a fearsome series of attacks using the Katanas.

To celebrate the arrival of the Sura class, a level-up event will take place until June 7. Adventurers who level up Sura will earn various special rewards such as 1000 Pearls and the Desert Camouflage outfit, depending on the level they reach.

Watch the class preview of Sura and visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 40 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.