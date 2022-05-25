Black Desert SEA Enhances PvE Experiences Through Private Monster Zones and Item Drop Adjustments

SEOUL, South Korea, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that it has enhanced PvE experiences by introducing Private Monster Zone "Marni's Realm" and other major improvements to existing monster zones. These updates will provide a more pleasant hunting experience for all Adventurers.



[Image] Black Desert SEA Enhances PvE Experiences

Marni's Realm will allow Adventurers to hunt monsters privately for one hour every day without interference from others. Marni's Realm is accessible in monster zones that are frequently visited by Adventurers, such as the monster zones in Elvia Realm, Sycraia Underwater Ruins, and Gyfin Rhasia Temple. More areas will be available in the future.

By entering Marni's Realm, Adventurers will be led to prime hunting areas free of other Adventurers except themselves. Inside Marni's Realm, the same monsters and loot will appear as they do in the original monster zones.

Moreover, several major updates have been made to each monster zone. The overall balance of item drops and loot tables have been adjusted, increasing the potential for profit in monster zones. Adventurers can now look forward to an even greater item drop rate with the maximum threshold being raised to 400%.

With these updates, the Black Desert team will continue to provide a more enjoyable gameplay environment with more PvE choices for Adventurers as announced during this year's CalpheON Episode 2 event.

For more information about Black Desert SEA, visit the official website at sea.playblackdesert.com.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 45 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.