Black Desert SEA Welcomes New Awakened Drakania Featuring Draconic Heritage

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Drakania Awakening class has finally arrived in Black Desert. This is Black Desert's first attempt to introduce draconic features to a class, the awakened version of which will give Adventurers a whole new gameplay experience.



Black Desert Welcomes New Awakened Drakania Featuring Draconic Heritage

Awakened Drakania can move swiftly through the battlefield by spreading her draconic wing, while her melee-combat style allows her to relentlessly stab, slice, and strike enemies with her exclusive awakened weapon the Trion, which is a combination of two spears: one empowered with raging winds and the other with a raging fire.

Her draconic heritage is not only prevalent in her appearance but also her abilities, and she is able to switch between "Hexeblood" and "Dragonblood" forms, with each offering its own attack modifiers. Hexeblood form is focused on fast movement and precise attacks, while Dragonblood allows her to attack more heavily.

Her primary skills include:

Aerial Burst: Unleash the might of Dragons upon nearby enemies, then drive the Trion into their hearts.

Doombringer: Channel the winds into the Trion's left spear, ascend, then come crashing down to the ground.

Tectonic Slam (Hexeblood): Combine both spears to channel the winds then charge toward the enemy.

Tectonic Slam (Dragonblood): Combine both spears, then unleash the winds to push the enemy back.

Sundering Roar (Hexeblood): Channel the winds into the Trion's left spear, then unleash them. Set the Trion's right spear aflame to leave a burning claw mark upon the ground.

Sundering Roar (Dragonblood): Channel the winds into the Trion's left spear, then call upon the might of Dragons to unleash an earth-shattering roar. The lingering destructive Dragon breath decimates all enemies in its path.

Along with the new class, a new Season: Dawn of Dragons has also begun today. Adventurers can now acquire and equip any class created in this server with Tuvala gear, which will level up their characters faster.

Moreover, all new Adventurers who reach level 50 before August 17 can claim a permanent game pass. Additionally, those who complete the Succession or Awakening quest will be entered into a draw to win a Conqueror Edition package. Existing Adventurers can also take part by enhancing three pieces of Tuvala gear to PEN-level with a new season character.