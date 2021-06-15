Black Lake Named as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Lake Technologies ("Black Lake") today announced its recognition as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum (WEF). It is one of just 8 Chinese Companies to receive this prestigious award. Selected among hundreds of candidates, it has distinctively set itself apart as a leading industrial SaaS solution company that provides a quick-to-deploy solution for manufacturers to take the first step of digital transformation.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter, and Wikimedia.

"We're excited to welcome Black Lake to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Black Lake and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"We are honored to be selected as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum", said Yuxiang Zhou, CEO& Founder of Black Lake. "With our cloud-based, IoT-enabled collaboration SaaS, Black Lake Technologies aims to help massive Chinese factories, big to small, to bravely take their first step of digital transformation, keep up with the fast-changing market, and make a better future with smart manufacturing."

2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

About Black Lake:

Founded in 2016, Black Lake is a cloud-based, IoT-enabled collaboration SaaS that helps manufacturers digitally transform shop floor activities and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its smart collaboration platform empowers factory staff (from managers to line workers) to collaborate digitally, monitor data, extract insights, and make data-driven decisions. In the past four years, the team has served nearly 2,000 customers, including the world's leading manufacturers and their suppliers, i.e. China Resources Group, SINOPEC, Nongfu Spring, etc. These manufacturers cover a wide range of industrial sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, F&B, chemicals, plastics, aerospace, machinery, etc.,

