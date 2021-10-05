Black-Owned FitTech Start-Up Aims to Fix Healthcare

JunBugg is a Luxury Fitness Social Network that use algorithms and AI to achieve superior fitness results and weight loss in least time, for a higher quality life.

—

(CALIFORNIA, USA) — JunBugg Fitness Social Network, Wall Street’s “first and only luxury social media brand,” created by African American founder Louis Green, today announced the launch of its NextGen fitness website. Using computer algorithms and AI, JunBugg integrate entertainment into health by allowing members to share unique fitness solutions related to one’s body-type, to achieve weight loss and superior fitness results in least time for a higher quality life.

The start-up website boasts a sleek interface, vibrant logo, elegant font-type, and beautiful images, built on sophisticated software engineering. Through social engagement, members of similar health conditions and body-types share fitness strategies and medical solutions to get fit. JunBugg use algorithms that recommend relevant solutions to newsfeeds, the same technology that has allowed — TikTok, Netflix, and Amazon to be successful. The NextGen Search Database deliver relevant fitness matches for personalized training.

A personalized fitness solution, members engage, collaborate, and work as a team. Teamwork allows members to foster camaraderie, innovate, and better problem solve fitness and health obstacles. The bigger the network grows, the more cures that are created. Algorithms see patterns of successful fitness solutions, learns the most effective ones, and recommend them to newsfeeds. As solutions evolve and improve, the algorithm learns and thus recommend those.

The African American community was hit hard by COVID19, who stand to gain the most from JunBugg, for a higher quality life. The platform is easily accessible and allows equal quality of health care while being affordable. The management of health conditions and weight loss are the biggest benefits. With the high prevalence of obesity among African Americans, weight reduction is a means of disease prevention opposed to disease treatment.

See fitness solutions — https://www.junbugg.net

Unlike traditional social media services — TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter, whose services are free, JunBugg’s boutique membership offerings range between $30 and $500 a month. Fees are comparable to other boutique studios and fitness services, such as — Equinox, SoulCycle, Peloton, and YogaWorks.

About JunBugg — Based in Venice, California, JunBugg is a premier, luxury fitness social network that offers best in class, boutique fitness solutions for the world’s most inspired audiences. Its algorithm technology allows members to receive personalized fitness solutions to experience superior fitness for a higher quality of life. The company’s newest division, JunBugg Entertainment, offers exclusive media content — Live Streaming and VIP access to marquee entertainment events worldwide.

