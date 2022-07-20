Black Restaurant Week Greater Washington DC & Baltimore Launches ‘More Than Just a Week’ 2022 Campaign

—

Black Restaurant Week LLC, the organization that celebrates the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine with a series of regional cultural events, kicks off its Greater Washington DC & Baltimore campaign beginning Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 31. Partnering with the National Urban League Conference, this year’s campaign, ‘More Than Just a Week’ aims to support Black-owned culinary businesses with substantial programming outside of their 10-day, multi-city tour across the U.S.

Black Restaurant Week was established in Houston in 2016 by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson. Last year, the national campaign amassed 1,200 Black-owned culinary participants in 15 regions across North America including top markets from Los Angeles, Chicago, New York to Atlanta, Miami and Toronto. The organization’s Feed the Soul Foundation provided $50,000 in financial support to Washington DC and Baltimore-based, minority-owned culinary businesses.

“More Than Just a Week speaks to our commitment to support the black-culinary community throughout the entire year,” states Falayn Ferrell, Black Restaurant Week, LLC’s Operations Managing Partner. “More than 90,000 restaurants and bars closed nationwide since 2020, it is essential that we create a platform that drives awareness to black-owned culinary businesses outside of our culinary tour.”

According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, 500,000 restaurants and bars are faced with an uncertain future due to lost revenue and increased debt over the past 22 months. 1.1 million minority-owned businesses often face heightened challenges and disparities when securing business funding. The shocking statistics championed Black Restaurant Week’s More Than Just a Week campaign.

2022 campaign initiatives and events include, but are not limited to:

Free entry-level business registration and inclusion in national culinary directory organization’s website

Alakarte.shop: an online culinary marketplace retailing Black-owned food and houseware brands

NOSH Culinary Showcase hosted in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, and Los Angeles to highlight business opportunities for catering companies and private chefs

Soundbites Food Truck Parks to showcase and drive business to food trucks

Small Business Grants and Business Development training from Black Restaurant Week's non-profit Feed the Soul Foundation

This year’s supporters include Grubhub Community Fund, National Urban League, Feed the Soul Foundation and Tripadvisor.

For more information about Black Restaurant Week, its events and participating restaurants, please visit: blackrestaurantweeks.com

About Us: Black Restaurant Week LLC is an annual, multi-city culinary movement celebrating the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine nationwide. Black Restaurant Week partners with Black-owned restaurants, chefs, caterers, and food trucks to host a selection of culinary experiences aimed to expand awareness and increase support for Black culinary professionals. The organization was founded in 2016 by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson. Connect with Black Restaurant Week on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

Contact Info:

Name: Black Restaurant Week

Email: Send Email

Organization: Black Restaurant Week

Phone: (281) 524-4007

Website: https://blackrestaurantweeks.com



Release ID: 89078699

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.