Black Spa Awards 2022 Nominee Moon Haynes Is Making Waves In Her City

Moon Haynes has been nominated twice in the 7th Annual Black Spa Awards. Her contribution to the women of the Charlotte community is unrivaled.

For more than ten years, holistic healer and licensed massage and bodywork therapist Moon Haynes has been teaching women how to heal themselves. She has been actively trying to enlighten women on how to deal with issues related to stress and depression. Since 2019, she has been working in Charlotte and trying to revolutionize the process of healing. She has been nominated twice this year for the 7th Annual Black Spa Awards 2022 being held at Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, GA, in the categories of Best Massage Therapist and the Best Beauty Product, respectively. She was able to reverse her disease with dietary changes, intensive attitude therapy, and the use of natural herbs and vitamins.

Moon also had PCOS from a young age along with endometriosis. The doctor said that she would not be able to conceive. She was able to reverse her disease with the help of traditional Thai massages. While bringing about positive changes in her health, she was able to conceive, and now is the mother of a 5-year-old young prince. Hence the name Sage in Sage Moon Massage & Healing is in honor of the journey it took for him to be here.

Moon is an expert in treating women's emotional, physical and mental anguish. She teaches women how to use massage and other healing modalities to treat the symptoms of anxiety, stress, and depression. She has nine years of experience as a Reiki Master. She is also introducing the method of “chakra balancing” to the community, along with other certification courses and workshops. She organized an initiative alongside A Touch of Queen called Sista Circle Sundays that was held in Freedom Park Charlotte, NC. The initiative was to build a community for women who did not always feel seen, recognized, or celebrated. It helped to bring women of all kinds, from all walks of life together to support “Sistahood”.

About Moon Haynes:

Moon Haynes, a holistic healer, and certified massage and bodywork therapist, has been educating women on self-healing. She specializes in the physical and psychological issues that affect women. She also offers Spa lounges free of cost for various events or pop-up shops, to promote her business Sage Moon Massage and Healing. For more details, visit: www.sagemoonmassagehealing.com

