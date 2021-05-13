With Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising™, powered by JustGiving®, Australia and New Zealand Social Good Organisations Can Transform Supporters into Advocates

The Cloud-Based Solution Has Proven Itself a Game-Changer Across the Globe

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, recently announced a dynamic new way for social good organisations in Australia and New Zealand to fundraise without subscription or set-up costs. Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising™, powered by JustGiving® provides a turnkey solution that turns supporters into advocates with tools that have already helped raise billions for nonprofits around the world.

"We are incredibly excited to see nonprofits in our region reach new audiences and amplify their impact by tapping into Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, powered by JustGiving," said Kevin Sher, president and GM of Blackbaud's operations in Asia Pacific. "This peer-to-peer fundraising solution has already proven popular in other parts of the world, including the United Kingdom and the United States, and it is starting to take off in Canada. We know it will be a game-changer here, too."

With Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, powered by JustGiving:

Social good organisations and schools can launch fundraising campaigns and fold in supporters who have the flexibility to create related pages that have easy social media integration. The solution also enables do-it-yourself fundraising opportunities for individuals and teams with easy guidance to encourage creativity and maximise results.

Options include community-based fundraising, in-memoriam giving, livestreaming and fitness events.

Donors can use mobile wallet payment options like Apple Pay ® and Google Pay™ and have the ability to store their credit cards for future donations.

and Google Pay™ and have the ability to store their credit cards for future donations. Users have seamless integration with Blackbaud eTapestry ® , and robust data API connectivity for Blackbaud CRM™ and Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT ® (coming soon to Australia and New Zealand ), enabling back-end efficiency.

, and robust data API connectivity for Blackbaud CRM™ and Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT (coming soon to and ), enabling back-end efficiency. Anyone on an organisation's team can design and export flexible custom reports.

The solution is available to all social good organisations and schools with no subscription cost, and it does not require other Blackbaud products.

Highlights from Across the Globe

School Fun Run, a cutting-edge, health-based Australian fundraising program for schools and clubs, serves to break down barriers and build up bonds through happier learning environments. The organisation is committed to helping communities lead healthier lives through three major interactive and experiential fun run events, leveraging Blackbaud to power online fundraising for schools and clubs across Australia and New Zealand. Recently, School Fun Run used the solution to power one New South Wales primary school in setting a new organisation record—raising over AU$100,000 during a single fundraising event. "Partnering with Blackbaud is one of the most significant things we have done in the 34 years of School Fun Run," said Brendan Hopp, Program Director at School Fun Run.

In July 2020, Canada's iconic Science World used the solution to power its clever Nerd-a-thon to support vital outreach education efforts after the Vancouver attraction saw revenue plummet due to COVID-19. "From our point of view, it was efficient, easy, secure, and allowed us to personalise the campaign for what we needed in our brand and our message," said Nancy Roper, Science World's vice president of development. The "World Needs More Nerds" campaign raised more than CA$450,000 in six months.

In spring 2020, SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young raised nearly US$250,000 when it used the solution to power fundraising for a live online benefit titled "Under One Moon," followed by a livestream "winter spectacular" that raised an additional US$220,000. Customised personal fundraising pages that SAY participants and other supporters linked to the event helped fuel the surge, with gift information flowing into Blackbaud's flagship fundraising and relationship management solution, Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, and Blackbaud Merchant Services™, which SAY already had in place. Serving the US from its base in New York City, the nonprofit started SAY:Australia , its first international satellite chapter in 2019.

For more information about Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, powered by JustGiving, visit https://www.blackbaud.com.au/products/peer-to-peer-fundraising-powered-by-justgiving.

