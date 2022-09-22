BlackBerry Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Mobile Threat Defense Solution and for Incorporating Mobile Threat Defense into Endpoint Management

BlackBerry addresses mobile threat defense with a unified endpoint management and security approach that takes into account a broad range of endpoints and security threats for zero trust security

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognizes BlackBerry with the 2022 Global Market Leadership Award for its mobile threat defense (MTD) solution based on recent research and assessments of the global MTD industry. BlackBerry's MTD solution, CylancePROTECT Mobile®, combines innovation, simplicity, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered protection, mobile endpoint management, and complete user privacy to ensure superior security of enterprise data and a best-in-class user experience.



BlackBerry

BlackBerry incorporates its MTD directly into its endpoint solutions to secure the increasing number of endpoints and track device behavior to detect and prevent malicious activity. In addition, the company implements additional protection and security layers for remote connections, such as verification methods and endpoint visibility.

BlackBerry has a long established position in the mobile market, with the acquisition of Cylance further building out its MTD capabilities. The company has a unique narrative, including leveraging MTD into traditional endpoint security. By applying AI and endpoint solution strategies, BlackBerry demonstrates its keen attention to innovative strategies, with a goal of aiding organizations to operate in a Zero Trust and Zero Touch environment. BlackBerry addresses MTD with a unified endpoint security (UES) approach, taking into account many types of security threats and devices and targeting various types of mobile attack vectors. This unified approach prepares organizations to adopt a Zero Trust security strategy.

According to Sarah Pavlak, Frost & Sullivan Industry Principal, Security, "BlackBerry's R&D strategy seeks to provide broad market applications for products derived from its technology base, with an extensive technology portfolio leveraged for superior cybersecurity. The strategy is focused on IoT, enterprise software, and services to continuously deliver technology innovation."

CylancePROTECT Mobile®, extends Cylance AI-powered security to mobile devices to detect and prevent malware, phishing, and zero-day attacks. While monitoring for mobile threats at the device, network, or application layers to prevent malware infections, the technology identifies security vulnerabilities and malicious activity by monitoring operating system updates, system parameters, and device configurations at the application level. Protection includes network defense against vulnerable Wi-Fi connections. Users can easily monitor the status of all UES services and device health parameters to promote good cyber hygiene, leading to increased productivity and reduced security risks and costs.

"BlackBerry's reliable mobile threat defense tools enhance the efficiency and security of endpoints and deliver superior protection to ensure end-user productivity and enterprise security," added Pavlak. With its industry-leading technology, focused strategy, commitment to keeping customers secure and connected, and strong innovation track record, BlackBerry earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Market Leadership Award in the MTD industry.

"We're thrilled that Frost & Sullivan have honored BlackBerry with a coveted Global Market Leadership Award in recognition for CylancePROTECT Mobile's best-in-class ability to detect and block cyberattacks with unparalleled effectiveness," said Nathan Jenniges, VP, Product Strategy at BlackBerry. "With malicious actors becoming more sophisticated in their attacks and hacks occurring with more frequency and severity, the need for business to separate the signal from the noise amidst a sea of solutions has never been more important and accolades such as this are invaluable to help them do so."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

To read the full Frost & Sullivan award report, please visit https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/request/cyber/resources/2022/rp/frost-sullivan-global-mtd-market-leadership-award.

