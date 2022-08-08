BlackBerry Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Optimizing Edge-to-cloud Performance, Security, Privacy, and Scalability with its IVY Platform for Automakers

BlackBerry IVY gives automakers complete control and ownership of their data for added security and access to BlackBerry's expansive partner developer ecosystem, for trusted and personalized in-vehicle applications and connected experiences.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has analyzed the edge-to-cloud connected and autonomous vehicles (CAV) industry and, based on its assessment results, recognized BlackBerry with the 2022 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company is a provider and developer of Internet of Things (IoT), intelligent security software and services, and enterprise mobility solutions. With its edge-to-cloud solutions, it has leveraged its deep automotive software, mobile communications, and cybersecurity knowledge to push its innovations into the automotive market. BlackBerry designs industry-leading technology that automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1s use to provide edge-to-cloud capabilities. Application of its technology includes consumer vehicles, but eventually, BlackBerry envisions its utilization in smart cities and other IoT end-point solutions. The company secures over 500 million endpoints and its software is embedded in over 215 million vehicles.



BlackBerry's flexible and seamless technology and close industry relationships position it as a partner of choice in the edge-to-cloud solutions space. BlackBerry has a multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to co-develop BlackBerry IVY™, a secure and scalable platform embedded in the vehicle and controlled from the cloud, that enables OEMs and solution partners to generate insights from vehicle sensor data. IVY operates on and is compatible with most embedded operating systems (OS), including BlackBerry's QNX® Neutrino® Real-time OS, Automotive Grade Linux, and cloud platforms. IVY:

Enables OEMs to focus on the rapid development of value-added and innovative in-vehicle experiences, reduce development costs, and accelerate services time-to-market.

Enables OEMs and ecosystem partners to develop and remotely deploy software, algorithms, and machine learning from the platform's cloud console seamlessly to vehicle hardware providing optimal local edge computing capabilities and performance directly in the vehicle.

Gives OEMs complete control and ownership of their data for added security, safety and privacy.

Provides access to BlackBerry's IVY partner developer ecosystem for trusted and personalized CAV experiences.

Lowers operating costs and de-risks research and development investment for OEMs.

Allows OEMs access to a platform that is easily scalable to other vehicle architectures.

Elizabeth Whynott, a Best Practices Research analyst for Frost & Sullivan, stated, "BlackBerry IVY enables OEMs and ecosystem partners to deploy synthetic vehicle sensors that collect raw vehicle signal data, abstracts and normalizes it, then uses ML models and algorithms to provide actionable insights, operating on the edge. The insights can be stacked and sent to the digital cockpit or to the cloud for the most accurate vehicle data and access to multiple in-car systems, such as estimated mileage and charge, and subscription and payment services."

The IVY platform is not limited to any vehicle architecture and is easily scalable across all vehicle makes and models, making it an ideal choice for flexible and rapid deployment. Vehicle information changes dynamically as location – city versus highway; driving style – relaxed versus aggressive; or road conditions – rain versus no rain – fluctuate, adjusting to various circumstances. BlackBerry leverages its expertise in embedded software, mobility, and security, as well as AWS's knowledge in cloud and ML, to enable any OEM and application provider to leverage this vehicle data to power innovative solutions. BlackBerry's commitment to innovation and creativity enables it to develop new technologies that meet client needs and market demands. Moreover, its technology development processes allow it to stay ahead of the competition by launching new solutions quickly to address customer needs.

"With its IVY platform, BlackBerry delivers connected and secure vehicle insights. IVY's software development kit empowers OEMs to develop unique in-vehicle experiences to differentiate their vehicles from competitors," explained Niranjan Manohar, a consulting director for Frost & Sullivan. Over the years, BlackBerry has earned a sterling reputation, supporting customers' path toward integrating edge-to-cloud CAV capabilities to improve the end-user experience. The IVY platform is a comprehensive solution with a comparatively lower total cost of ownership because it takes time and effort to create proprietary in-vehicle software and systems. The company pairs its technology focus with customer-centric values, thus earning a solid reputation in the edge-to-cloud CAV market. For its strong overall performance, BlackBerry is recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the edge-to-cloud automotive industry vertical.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

