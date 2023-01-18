Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Blackbird.AI , a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.

“I’m thrilled to announce the first group of partners in what is going to be an extremely exciting ecosystem we are building. With these best-in-breed companies we will be bringing our solutions to market in such a transformational and innovative way,” says Matt Alario, Head of Partnerships at Blackbird.

“Blackbird’s Global Alliance Program is helping power the next generation of information risk assessment. The ever-changing threat information ecosystem requires purpose-built technology to surface a new class of previously undetectable threats,” said Wasim Khaled, CEO and co-Founder, Blackbird.AI. “We are excited to have an incredible group of market leaders that will provide our joint customers enhanced threat and risk management.”

The launch partners below will focus on introducing the Blackbird.AI Constellation Platform to new markets and open up new unique solutions to service Global 2000 corporations, institutional investors, the public sector, and the media.

Meltwater , the global leader in media and social intelligence, in partnership with Blackbird will enable brands and organizations to better understand and analyze emerging narratives and potential risks across news and social media.

“Meltwater is excited to partner with Blackbird. By combining their technology and our best-in-class global data set, we will enable our largest and most sophisticated customers to better manage their brand risk by understanding the key narratives that are having the biggest impact on the conversation surrounding their company in the news and across the entire social web. Whether it’s helping our customers better synthesize changing trends in real-time, or being able to provide comprehensive post-event analysis, the coupling of our data and Blackbird’s AI models and visualizations will provide unparalleled insights to customers,” said Johnny Vance, VP of Partnerships and Business Development, Meltwater.

Talkwalker , a Forrester Leader in Social Analytics & Consumer Intelligence provider partnering to extend Misinformation, Disinformation, and Malinformation (MDM) detection and analytics to leading brands and agencies.

Kinetiq , the leading broadcast intelligence platform, brings the first MDM discovery to the world of TV, Radio, and Broadcast Monitoring.

“Kinetiq is excited to partner with Blackbird to incorporate Blackbird’s AI models like Narrative Discovery, Sentiment, Topic Extraction & Risk Intelligence to new data sources such as Broadcast & Podcast. Our organizations will be working closely to integrate key elements in an effort to create a first-to-market offering that produces deeper qualitative metrics for audio mentions and content segments,” said Doug Pollack, VP Business Development, Kinetiq.

Nichefire , a leading consumer and marketing insights solution providing foresight into business’s most important questions providing bespoke data science and predictive analytics.

“We’re very excited about this partnership. An alliance between Blackbird.AI and Nichefire means the next steps to innovation in narrative intelligence. Our patent-pending trends prediction engine will be able to plot the trajectory of emerging cultural trends over six months into the future. And with the power of Blackbird.AI, we’ll be able to help our customers understand how misinformation and disinformation are impacting those trends,” said Michael Howard, CEO & Co-Founder, Nichefire.

In the coming weeks, Blackbird will be announcing additional partners that will focus on solutions in the public sector as well as best-in-class data partners.

For more information on joining Blackbird.AI’s Partner Global Alliance Program, please visit https://www.blackbird.ai/alliances

About Blackbird.AI

Blackbird.AI helps organizations detect and respond to narrative manipulation and online risk that causes reputational and financial harm. Powered by their exclusive AI-Driven Narrative & Risk Intelligence Platform, Fortune 500s and governments can proactively monitor perception and reputation in real time. Blackbird was founded by a team of experts from artificial intelligence, behavioral psychology, and national security, with a mission to defend authenticity and fight narrative manipulation. Recognized by Forrester as a “Top Threat Intelligence Company”, the Blackbird Signals Framework is an industry benchmark. For additional information, please visit: www.blackbird.ai .