BlackBixon Partners with redONE in Marketing Push for Ni Hsin Resources' F&B Business

L-R: Mr. Lai Kian Huat, ED of Blackbixon Sdn Bhd; Mr. Khoo Chee Kong, Managing Director of Blackbixon Sdn Bhd; Encik Sofiyan bin Yahya, Chairman of Ni Hsin Group; YDH Dato' Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Deputy Inspector General of Police; Encik Faird Yunus, CEO of Red One Network Sdn Bhd; Mr. Ben Teh, Chief Sales Officer of Red One Network Sdn Bhd