Blackhawk Network Indonesia Partners with Moonton to Launch the Company’s First Gift Cards

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network has partnered with Shanghai Moonton Technology Co. Ltd., commonly known as Moonton Games, to launch the gaming company's first physical gift cards for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) in Indonesia.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, (commonly referred to as MLBB) was first released by Moonton Games - a Chinese multinational video games developer and publisher owned by Nuverse, a subsidiary of ByteDance - in 2016 and has become one of the most popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. It boasts more than 1 billion downloads and has been ranked the Number One game in 47 countries.

"We are excited to have Moonton Games join our network and to help it reach more of the 220 million Indonesians who consider themselves gamers."

Mobile gaming is one of the fastest growing markets in Indonesia, and the country is currently ranked second for yearly growth in mobile game downloads. Our gift cards make it easy for players to redeem MLBB's in-game features, enhancing the gaming experience for the country's many mobile gamers", said William Leonardi at Blackhawk Network.

The MLBB Gift Cards can be purchased through Indomaret stores and allow users to top up the game's currency, 'Diamonds', directly from the MLBB website, ensuring a more seamless and convenient way to play for the MLLBB gamers.

"By introducing gift cards that can easily be accessed in-store, we are able to give more choice to our existing gamers while also extending our ability to sell to new customers, including people who are looking for a gift for their gaming family member this holiday season," said Daisy Zhang, 3rd Party Payment Partnership at Moonton Games.

Moonton Games' physical gift cards join Blackhawk's network of more than 37,000 corporate and government partners across 400,000 channel touchpoints.

As a pioneer in the gift card space, Blackhawk is giving customers new ways to buy with seamless payment experiences, in-store, app and online gift cards. Blackhawk's proven best practices, including merchandising, marketing, promotions and end-to-end support services simplify program management and help maximise gift card program sales for retail card partners.

To learn more about Blackhawk's capabilities, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com.



