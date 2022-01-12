BlackOak Technical Productions provides various event technical production services to help clients maneuver during the pandemic

BlackOak Technical Productions offers a range of technical production services and focuses on helping clients stay afloat during the pandemic.

BlackOak Technical Productions is a design-focused and human-friendly technical services company. The company provides full-service design and production for meetings, conferences, galas, weddings, and parties, either virtual or in-person. The company also provides its creative and design services expertise by offering design consultation, structured creative, and brainstorming workshops to customers.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the company pivoted its strategies and started to offer a more comprehensive range of services in the digital, media production, and custom virtual event platforms. The company was ready to adapt to changes with the current situations and fully take advantage of them. Under the leadership of Adam McCarthy, the team at BlackOak Technical Productions was successfully able to execute 500 events in the year 2020.

The team continuously stays updated with the latest best practices as the industry emerges from the pandemic. The long-term working relationship has formed with existing clients as the team provided continuous communication during this period. It was critical in helping the clients stay afloat during this challenging time. Through constant research and training, the team is always ready to deliver on the clients’ goals and expectations during this period.

“Our goal is to build a modern production company where the team becomes an extension of the clients’ team, and as things change, we can flex with them,” said Adam McCarthy. “All our clients are confident with our ability to provide technical, digital, and media production at a high caliber and conveniently in one place.”

Besides that, the company also provides visual storytelling of the client’s complete portfolio of digital assets. With a full understanding of branding, strategy, and marketing, the team promises to help clients promote their digital assets and grow their presence online.

The company’s vision is to be kind, bold, and relentless in providing service. The team not only always strives to be kind to clients but also to one another. Making bold and clear decisive design choices in each event makes it hard for people to miss the eye-catching boldness. The clients’ trust in the company is always important, and the team is always grateful to provide them with the most relentless and consistent services.

About BlackOak Technical Productions

BlackOak Technical Productions is a full-service, full-scope technical production company based in Chicago, IL, and activates nationally. We are a modern production company with years of experience bringing a fresh approach to in-person, hybrid, and virtual events for corporate, social, and non-profit clients.

In 2012, BlackOak started as an internal division of KEHOE DESIGNS — and now — BlackOak Technical Productions integrates independently into the overall KEHOE DESIGNS brand portfolio. BlackOak works relentlessly to deliver the promise of the boldest ideas in technical production with a design-focused and human-friendly approach.

