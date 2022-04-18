Blackview Launch New Smart Device Products in Southeast Asia

SHENZHEN, China, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackview , a Chinese smart device vendor devoted to rugged lifestyle experiences, has launched its new products in Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. The Company is well-known for its endurable smartphones equipped with night-vision and thermal imaging cameras that differentiate themselves from those of Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi. The brand is also renowned for integrating extreme aesthetic design with affordability into its rugged and mainstream smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and earphones.

Blackview Tab 11, introduced in December last year, is the first-ever Widevine L1 certified Blackview tablet that renders HD visual fun on Netflix. Blackview A95 is the most beautiful smartphone in the A-series lineup, boasting glossy exterior and low-light photography. Furthermore, Blackview Tab10 and Tab10 Pro are known for a smooth and customized UI with Blackview self-developed DokeOS, bringing each individual a whole new smart interaction that stands apart from other vendors. Coming soon, the Blackview Tab 12 will see tremendous upgrades, including a more mature battery and thinner display. The AirBuds 6 with their popular in-ear design, clear sound and HD bass, as well as the IP68-waterproof R7 Pro, the first-ever Black smartwatch that allows call-making or receiving, especially during emergencies.

Since 2013, Blackview, with consumer experience at its core, has manufactured smartphones with superb ruggedness and night-vision cameras different to those of Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi, selling hundreds of million units all over Europe. Maintaining over 30% of sales growth for eight consecutive years, Blackview has tremendous online flagship stores and offline distributors in over 200 countries.

According to IDC, in the Q3 2021, Blackview ranked fourth in the European rugged phone market, bringing practical, innovative and rugged outdoor lifestyle to its consumers with smartphones like the night vision BV8800 and thermal imaging BV6600 Pro that allows temperature detection anywhere. Meanwhile in the tablet sector, Blackview has offered smooth interaction and gorgeous design with masterpieces like the 10.36-inch Widevine L1 certified flagship Tab 11 with ultra-large screen for impressive entertainment and the Tab 6 series, 8'' tablets that can be used as a large-sized phone, mini-tablet and big kindle for convenient reading and are specifically designed for office newcomers, children and the elderly. With such successful experiences in smart devices and the fact that there is a surging demand for more customized smartphones that can compare with high-end peers, Blackview believes it can shake the smart device experience in Southeast Asia up, injecting fresh ideas into the market.

Despite fierce competition in the Southeast Asia market, Blackview is confident of bringing varied choices and more personalized experiences to the market. Blackview will continue to prove that it is indeed worth more than a try. For more information, check out the Blackview official website.