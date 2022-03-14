BlackVue Bundles SIM Card With Its Dash Cams for Easy Cloud Connectivity

—

BlackVue Dash Cameras is thrilled to announce the launch of the BlackVue SIM Card in North America. The SIM Card, taking advantage of telecommunications operator Telenor’s global network, allows owners of BlackVue’s latest dash cams with built-in LTE to easily connect their model to the Cloud out of the box. The BlackVue SIM Card is compatible with the T-Mobile, AT&T, Roger and Telus networks.

BlackVue launched its BlackVue Cloud service in 2015 to expand the connectivity and versatility of its dashboard cameras. Over the years, BlackVue has refined the service to include a wide range of features for individuals and businesses alike. BlackVue Cloud users can check on their car anytime from the BlackVue mobile app but more importantly, they can be at peace knowing that critical footage will be saved to the Cloud in real time in case of impact on their parked vehicle.

Although BlackVue has been making strides in recent years to simplify the mobile pairing and dash cam registration processes, the Korean manufacturer wanted to make connecting its cameras to the Cloud even easier for its users. While tech-savvy car owners may not mind going through the search and selection of a data SIM card or the setting up of a mobile hotspot in their vehicle, the thought could give others pause. Enter the BlackVue SIM Card.

“A lot of users enjoy BlackVue Cloud but we knew that setting it up can be a daunting task for some customers”, said Seohyeon Choi, BlackVue Cloud Service Team project manager. “With the BlackVue SIM Card, we wanted to give users a chance to try BlackVue Cloud worry-free, out of the box, without having to shop separately for a hotspot or data plan.”

With the BlackVue SIM Card, users only need to create a free BlackVue Cloud account and follow a few simple steps to connect their dash cam to the Cloud. With the DR750X LTE Plus models—compatible at launch—the BlackVue SIM card is automatically activated upon powering after insertion into the built-in SIM reader. When it comes to pricing and conditions, the BlackVue SIM Card comes in 1GB ($10.99), 3GB ($23.99) and 5GB ($39.99) monthly plans, with a 1GB free month trial period to make getting started even easier. Users can cancel their plan anytime ahead of the next monthly charge.

Anyone interested in the BlackVue SIM Card can learn more at https://blackvue.com/sim.

ABOUT PITTASOFT / BLACKVUE™:

Established in 2007, Pittasoft has made BlackVue the standard for simple, reliable, connected and elegant dash​cam design. It pioneered Wi-Fi connectivity for easy setup and management of videos through a mobile phone. It also became popular for its advanced Parking Mode monitoring function.

Since 2015, BlackVue has set itself further apart with the launch of BlackVue Cloud, a service enabling remote Live View of in-car footage from anywhere, anytime with the BlackVue app. This unique feature provides both business fleet managers and individual users with new ways to easily monitor their vehicles in real time, from the palm of their hand.

