Blacstone Entertainment Releases New Coffee Shop Acoustic EP, “Unplugged”

Blacstone Entertainment, a full-service recording company created by Eric and Steven Almond of The Almond Brothers, released a special project called the “Unplugged” EP. The album includes three songs recorded from the artist’s only acoustic performance.

—

The new EP from Blacstone Entertainment includes three songs performed by The Almond Brothers, an international musical duo, during a live session at a hometown coffee shop in June 2018. The featured tracks include “Maybe We Should,” “Matrimony,” and “Surrender All.” All songs were recorded live and mixed by Kyle “Broadway” Barnes of Broadway Barnes Productions.

For more details, visit https://music.blacstoneinc.com/

The song “Matrimony,” Blacstone’s most successful song to date, is a previously released track, but appears on the EP in a fresh, acoustic rendition.

All songs on the “Unplugged” EP were recorded during the “Hometown Rhythms Local Showcase,” accompanied by Robert Tucker, who is listed as a producer on the EP and co-writer of "Surrender All" the honest and sincere plea to the Almighty, God that will show many the path to yield unto the Lord properly.

The EP captures the hometown feel of the showcase, complete with introductions by The Almond Brothers and the applause of the audience after each performance. The album successfully recreates the immersive experience of live music.

Every purchase of “Unplugged” by Blacstone includes unlimited streaming through the Bandcamp app as well as high-quality downloads of all three songs in various formats, including MP3 and FLAC, for superior sound quality.

About Blacstone Entertainment

Created by Eric and Steven Almond, Blacstone Entertainment offers guidance and support for emerging artists striving to make music that inspires and uplifts audiences. Drawing from their two decades of experience in the music industry, the brothers and partners specialize in the R&B/Soul genre, with influences from Gospel Music.

The acronym BLACSTONE represents the company’s mission: “believing life allows creative souls to overcome negative energy.” With their latest release of the “Unplugged” EP, Blacstone continues to produce wholesome, inspirational music suitable for all ages.

Partners Eric and Steven Almond said: “BLACSTONE Entertainment is here to establish themselves as a platform for conservative, wholesome, and traditional entertainment.”

Interested parties can learn more at https://www.blacstoneinc.com/

