Blancco and Dariu Seek Used Business Laptops for Thousands of Vietnamese Schoolchildren in Need

An estimated 4 million students in Vietnam lack devices while schooling at home. A new partnership aims to recapture computers and other devices that would normally be physically destroyed—and safely redeploy them instead.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 30 November 2021 - Blancco Technology Group (LSE: BLTG) and The Dariu Foundation are urging Vietnamese businesses to save used laptops and desktops from physical destruction and instead, donate them to low-income school children and rural schools that don't have computers.





"Because of COVID-19, the education of more than 21 million children was disrupted in Vietnam, and of these, an estimated 4 million lack devices," said The Dariu Foundation Program Manager Lan Anh. "By working with Blancco partners and the private sector, we hope to provide 70 rural schools and 2,000 disadvantaged children with free-of-charge rental of desktops and laptops to access digital literacy education and online education."





The industry leader in data erasure, Blancco Technology Group provides secure, regulatory-compliant sanitization software that removes all traces of data from PCs, laptops, mobile devices, and more.





It is this level of security that enables even heavily regulated enterprises, such as banks, government organizations, to repurpose their used but functional devices rather than shredding them or sending them to the landfill.





"We understand that businesses need to be very careful in how they handle personal or sensitive information," said Blancco Vietnamese Regional Manager Quang Cao. "Data security and regulatory concerns are very real. The good news is that by completely sanitizing data from a device, businesses can operate more in line with Vietnam's Sustainable Development Goals."





Blancco is providing 30 free data erasure licenses to each business that donates its laptops, tablets, or PCs to The Dariu Foundation as part of this effort. Dariu will collect the equipment, conduct any repairs or upgrades, then deliver devices to schools.

Additional licenses are also available for purchase should a business contribute more than 30 devices. The license donation program will run until 31 December 2021. For more information on how to donate, contact Ms. Lan Anh at lananh@dariu.com .

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable. Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG) provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Read more about us at www.blancco.com .





About The Dariu Foundation

The Dariu Foundation (TDF) was established in 2002 in Switzerland with its mission to empower low-income children with digital literacy education.

Over the past 18 years, we have advanced the mission objectives by providing access to affordable and readily available microfinance services to hundreds of thousands of rural low-income women, who are considered as unbankable, in Vietnam and Myanmar. Since 2007, we have provided +20,000 scholarships to the disadvantaged and neediest students among the poorest families in the rural areas to prevent them from dropping out of schools at an early age.