Blayoo To Launch Its Platform for Users, Opens The Private Sale Round, Token Sale Being Managed By Tokenoy.

Blayoo To Launch Its Social Platform for Influencers & Content Creators, Launches Private Round for $BLAY Token Sale, Gets Backing from Tokenoy.

—

Blayoo team is pleased to announce the launch of its private sale round for the $BLAY Token. The private Sale round, which began on February 8th, 2022, presents the investors with a rare opportunity to get $BLAY Tokens at a discounted rate which ranges from 05% to 20% for vesting periods of 7 Days to 365 Days.

The token sale campaign of BLAY token of Blayoo, the content creation platform, will be exclusively managed by Tokenoy after team KYC verification of the project team is completed while the contract auditing process is going on.

Tokenoy follows the fair token distribution process and anti-whale token distribution policies to protect the investor's interest and funds. The private sale round of the BLAY token sale round is going on token's private fundraising platform "Tokenixo" and is limited to investors on a first-come-first-served basis.

BLAY Private Sale Details:

Total Token Supply: 50,000,000

Private Sale: 10,000,000 $BLAY (20%)

Token Sale Price: 0.000075 BNB = 1 $BLAY

Minimum Buy: 5000 BLAY

Maximum Buy: 60,000 BLAY

How To Participate In The Private Round of Token Sale

Step 1 - First, purchase BNB or BUSD from any cryptocurrency exchange, such as Binance or Coinbase and send them to your BNB-BEP20 wallet like TrustWallet or MetaMask etc.

Step 2 - Visit https://tokenixo.com, register yourself on the portal; you will be redirected to the $BLAY Token sale page, then send your BNB or BUSD to the provided BEP20 compatible wallet Address.

Step 3 - $BLAY tokens will be airdropped to the exact wallet address of investors after the specified vesting period.

Important Points To Note:

1. The Private Sale begins on February 8, 2022.

2. The Private Round Sale ends when the mentioned SC/HC is filled.

3. Ensure you only participate in the round through the Tokenixo platform.

4. $BLAY Token distribution as per specified vesting periods.

5. Ensure you send your BNB from only your wallets to BEP20 compatible wallets.

## Private Round Sale Link: https://tokenixo.com/

About Blayoo

Blayoo is an online platform where content creators and social media influencers can connect to brands focusing on distributing multiple verticals of all content. Unlike other platforms, Blayoo allows users to curate their content based on their respective interests and rewards them for listening to, watching, commenting on and sharing content with both tokens and points.

Website: https://blayoo.net

Telegram: https://t.me/blayoo

Telegram ANN: https://t.me/OfficialBlayoo

Twitter: https://twitter.com/blayoo8

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blayoo8/

Facebook: https://facebook.com/blayoonetwork

Contact Info:

Name: Amin Lase

Email: Send Email

Organization: Blayoo

Website: https://blayoo.net

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/blayoo-to-launch-its-platform-for-users-opens-the-private-sale-round-token-sale-being-managed-by-tokenoy/89062357

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89062357