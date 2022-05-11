Blintn analyzes the pivotal role of Thailand as "Asia's Media Amplifier"

—

Blintn said that it discovered significant implications for Thailand, one of the most prominent Southeast Asian content powerhouse nations. According to Blintn’s intelligence, Thailand is not only a big content consumer but also an established cultural epicenter that spreads influential content to its neighboring countries.

Blintn runs a comprehensive content trend analysis through integration of the platform's internal data and the external data such as market trends. Blinton said that as content acquisition and selling activities of Thai users on the platform were gradually activated, she discovered this implication by conducting analysis along with local trend data that she had been continuously collecting.

Blintn analyzed that while Thailand has traditionally been a major consumer of Korean, Chinese, and Japanese content, its media industry has recently reached a new level through an increase in production and export of the original content based on its advanced directing techniques and learning points obtained from Korean, Chinese, and Japanese content.

Thailand has been consuming a large amount of Korean and Japanese content steadily since the early 2000s, with the continuous increase in consumption of Korean and Japanese content due to the recent rise in digital TV channels and OTT platforms. Chinese platforms such as Tencent Video have also entered Thailand, leading to a sharp increase in Chinese content consumption.

Thailand has further expanded its reach in the media market by creating a new pattern for purchasing Korean and Japanese content formats and distributing remake TV shows and distributing them to neighboring countries such as China, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Most prominent trends on Thai remakes, detected by Blintn, are the transformation of Korean and Chinese drama format, or extraction of certain elements, into Thai TV series, and the reproduction of Korean and Japanese TV show formats into Thai shows. With these, Thailand has established itself as a country that produces a number of popular works with universal appeal in Asian region.

Blintn CEO Peter Choe commented that “Thailand is playing a pivotal role not only in content trading but also in production, while Southeast Asia maintains to be a main driver for lifting up overall active trading volume on the platform.” He concluded the analysis by adding that “Blinto will support content consumption in other Southeast Asian regions other than Thailand.”

About Us: Blintn is an online B2B marketplace focused on media rights. From license to format, Blintn's smart curation engine finds the best match for content sellers and buyers. Based in Korea, the United States, and China, Blintn provides all of the service tools necessary for rights trading to easily maximize the value of content. It makes distribution and acquisition easier and more successful by providing auto-buyer target marketing, a searchable content database, personalized real-time curation, and a deal-making service. Blintn is committed to providing a fair and transparent global marketplace. For more information, please visit blintn.com.

