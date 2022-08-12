Blintn builds its own database to put together various content information

—

Blintn announced that it has completed the construction of its own database for content information to provide better interaction experience to its networking community.

The database is known to put together various content-related metadata and company information to directly connect to the owner of content one is interested in. In addition, through this database construction, Blintn is known to create an integrated content database spanning from original IP, such as comics and novels, to video content.

Blintn expects that media companies will be able to utilize this database to easily discover various content information scattered throughout the internet in one place, interact more actively with one another, and expand their network more easily in this ever rapidly globalizing industry.

Through this construction, Blintn intends to provide its community an enhanced way of networking and communicating with each other while discovering good content and companies to connect to at the same time.

Peter Choe, CEO of Blintn, said that "Media companies all over the world looking for original IPs and video content will be able to find ones that exactly meet their needs, while they get to discover new good content through customized curation," showing its will to support the global media industry with more chances for meaningful connections.

“We think of this database as the first step to support the media industry to become a true global community with more active interactions”, Choe shared his idea behind the database construction. “Everyone may start from searching content for their next creation and connect with the content owner, but I hope this becomes a stepping stone for each media company to knock on greater opportunities with far greater networks, and Blintn becomes a gateway to a greater world.”

About Us: Blintn is a premium media community for global media professionals to find content and connect through content. Based in Korea, the United States, and China, and actively used in more than 50 countries, Blintn provides a groundbreaking integrated content information search database to get the best content for their business, from finding IPs for the next production to connecting with other media companies for airing rights. Through its IP and content data platform, Blintn makes the search of IPs and content intuitive with its filtered search and sophisticated curations. Blintn also links the content metadata with the content rights holder information to streamline the content search process and offer greater connection opportunities with global media companies. Blintn is committed to providing an integrated, serendipitous, and global content business environment. For more information, please visit blintn.com

