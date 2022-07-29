Blintn renews itself to an online database to enhance networking of media industry

—

Blintn announced on the 26th that it will revamp its service to the online database for media industry’s networking.



The service renewal reportedly focuses on supporting discovery of various content that meet user needs, finding relevant company information through the search of content of interest, and making direct email communication.



Through this service reorganization, it is known that the various functions which enable users to find content of interest as well as relevant contact of content sellers to directly contact through emails will be sequentially updated.

The detailed features to be updated are:

Contact information discovery through company search

Company information discovery through content search

Inquiry on direct contact of companies wishing to network

and more.



In addition, with Blintn’s integrated content search database covering not only various original IPs (novels, comics, etc.) but also finished video content such as movies and dramas to check company information, Blintn expects the service to support the overall media industry with expansion of professional networks.



Blintn’s CEO Peter Choe explained that the core of this service revamp was to “make it possible to effectively meet the needs of networking with selective companies in a wider region while respecting the business methods of the media industry as much as possible.”



Choe also mentioned that Blintn is discussing various partnerships to support greater transaction volumes of the off-line film market through its improved online database, and that it will continue to invest in constructing its own database and refining search functions.

About Us: Blintn is Asia’s leading content-based online database for all media professionals to network and get connected through content. At Blintn, media companies can showcase their content to the greater world, find direct contacts of the content seller, and directly send e-mails to make more connections. Based in Korea, the United States, and China, and actively used from more than 50 countries, Blintn provides a groundbreaking integrated content information search database to get the best content for their business, from finding IPs for the next production to connecting with other media companies for airing rights. Through its IP and content data platform, Blintn makes search of IPs and content intuitive with its filtered search and sophisticated curations. Blintn also links the content metadata with the content rights holder information to streamline content search process and offer greater connection opportunities with global media companies. Blintn is committed to providing an integrated, serendipitous, and global content business environment. For more information, please visit blintn.com.

