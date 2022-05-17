Blintn Shares Analysis on Indonesia’s Rising Preference in Content Formats and Genres

—

Blintn, Asia’s leading B2B media rights marketplace, shared its analysis on the change in trend of Indonesia’s preference to content formats and genres.



Indonesia, one of the most populous countries in the world, is recently recognized for its rapid growth in the SVOD market, and accordingly, the viewers’ pattern towards digital media from terrestrial TV platforms. According to the Global Web Index (GWI), the competition between online TV and traditional TV markets is known to be intensified, which is proven by the increase in time devoted to streaming platforms to more than 40% of the total TV viewing time. The change has been accelerated due to the COVID-19 outbreak as viewers started to turn their eyes toward personal device screens, industry says.



Blintn’s internal data discovered that local streamers and TV stations are increasingly looking for new content in order to retain their customers in response to the increasing competition between global streaming platforms within the regions. Blintn mentioned that there has been a steep increase in Indonesian visitors and searches from those visitors on the platform, which makes Indonesia the second most often visited country to the marketplace just after China.



Blintn also shared that Indonesia’s most frequent search results point at K-content, especially K-series or movies, with genres majorly romance and comedy. They also vigorously look for foreign TV series and animation to attract their viewers.



Blintn CEO Peter Choe commented on how continuous rise in the interest in content acquisition leads to the influx to online media rights marketplaces like Blintn. “Not just Indonesia, but the overall industry is keen on acquiring good content in a greater volume, which leads to the increase in visits and search inputs on Blintn as well”, said Choe. “Blintn hopes to address such an increase in both demand and supply of content, and consistently act as an effective window for better content transactions”, he added.

About Us: Blintn is an online B2B marketplace focused on media rights. From license to format, Blintn's smart curation engine finds the best match for content sellers and buyers. Based in Korea, the United States, and China, Blintn provides all of the service tools necessary for rights trading to easily maximize the value of content. It makes distribution and acquisition easier and more successful by providing auto-buyer target marketing, a searchable content database, personalized real-time curation, and a deal-making service. Blintn is committed to providing a fair and transparent global marketplace. For more information, please visit blintn.com.

