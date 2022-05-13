Blintn Shares Analysis on K-Content Consumption Behaviors in Southeast Asian Region

—

Blintn, Asia’s leading B2B media marketplace platform, disclosed an internal analysis on similarities and differences of K-content consumption behaviors for different Southeast Asian countries on the 13th.



Blintn is an online B2B commission-free media rights marketplace for all global media companies, with its strength in an extensive Asian network as well as a strong Asian content library. Blintn said that, through its strong user network who actively utilized the platform, it was able to detect the subtle difference in the taste of each Southeast Asian country on the popular K-content analysis results based on data derived from its strong user network and major content libraries.



Often, Southeast Asia is a place where K-content is traditionally strong, and it can be perceived that all regions have similar tastes. However, as a result of a comprehensive review of both internal and external data such as social trends, Blintn reported that meaningful comparison points could be found with regards to differences between K-content genre preferences and major distribution channels.



Blintn comparatively analyzed K-content consumption patterns of four Southeast Asian countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.



According to Blintn's internal data and analysis, the four countries in Southeast Asia have a high preference for Korean dramas in common, and it is known that they are very eager to supply and demand K-content that are not yet handled by global OTT.



There are, however, differences. In the case of the Philippines, the recent advance of local OTT platforms is notable, with bigger Korean music show programs and unscripted show viewership figures. Malaysia consumes more Korean content through terrestrial broadcasting channels than other countries do, and has a continuous demand to acquire previous K-dramas.



Singapore, similar to the Philippines, has active local OTTs trying to supply more Korean content for viewer retention. This is because K-content plays well the role of anchor content to the extent that it has separate sections solely for Korean dramas and movies. In addition, Singapore has recently seen the expansion in the scope of acquisition needs for K-content from the traditional dramas and unscripted shows to movies. Lastly, Indonesia has a stronger preference for localized works than other countries, and as such, there is a higher demand for K-content that can be dubbed in the local language.



Blintn CEO Peter Choe analyzed that "The demand for K-content is equally high in most of Asia, but it is necessary to pay attention to the subtle differences in interests in each country." He concluded by mentioning how “Blintn, through the improved search and trend analysis function, will strive to provide accurate insights and personalized curation for users of any country.”

