Blintn, Sharing Industry Insight in the Kyoto Filmmaker Lab

Kyoto Filmmaker Lab is the training program for young of Kyoto HISTORICA International Film Festival(KHIFF) to provide an international networking place for young filmmakers. The founder of Blintn gave a speech in one of the main sessions.

—

"Kyoto Filmmaker Lab (KFL)", held in Toyko from 3rd to 9th November, was completed successfully.

Kyoto Filmmaker Lab is the training program for young of Kyoto HISTORICA International Film Festival(KHIFF) to provide an international networking place for young filmmakers.

Source: Kyoto Filmmaker Lab - Blintn Session

Various juries and guests invited to TIFF (Tokyo International Film Festival) and Kyoto Historical International Film Festival (KHIFF) were joined as lecturers. The project hosted by the Kyoto Prefectural Government, The Museum of Kyoto, Toei Company, Ltd., Shochiku Studio Co., Ltd., Toei Kyoto Studio Co., Ltd., etc., brought together industry elites from around the world.

In the 15-year history of Kyoto Filmmakers Lab, a total of 430 participants from 51 countries, selected from 1,872 applicants from 111 countries, have experienced KFL workshops and collaborated with each other in Kyoto.

For one of the main sessions invited Peter Choe, the CEO, and founder of Blintn, as a speaker. The lecture took place at the Kyoto Museum on the industry trends and professional analysis of independent film distribution to young filmmakers. Enthusiastic filmmakers from 50 countries attended this session, and the response was overwhelming and full of creative questions.

Peter Choe indicated, “It was an honor to participate in KFL’s Master Session. In order to support this media industry and professionals, Blintn would continue to provide content information as a B2B content database that helps find hidden IPs that can be remade into great works and those great works to get more visibility to global companies.”

Blintn also actively cooperates with other associations and organizations, such as the IP pitching event at ACFM co-hosted with the Unifrance. Also, it is planning to expand more cooperation with film festivals, film markets, and organizations supporting this industry worldwide.



About Us: Blintn, a leading B2B content database, helps companies search for IPs to finished films and tv series and locate the rights holders' information. https://www.blintn.com/ Blintn+, a B2B funding platform, enables selected media companies to find quality projects to invest in, co-produce, and pre-buy globally. http://plus.blintn.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Lonnie Ren

Email: Send Email

Organization: Blintn

Website: http://www.blintn.com



Release ID: 89086125

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.